topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
RS 20 CRORE DOG

Bengaluru man buys Caucasian Shepherd dog for Rs 20 crore

The proud owner Satish is planning to introduce `Cadabom Hayder` to dog lovers in Bengaluru at a mega event to be held in February.

Last Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 01:05 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Bengaluru man buys Caucasian Shepherd dog for Rs 20 crore

Bengaluru`s celebrity dog breeder and Dog Breeders` Association President S Satish has brought a Caucasian Shepherd for a whopping Rs 20 crore. The story of a high-profile sale of the 1.5 year old dog has turned out to be sensational news. The dog was purchased from a seller in Hyderabad and it`s been named as "Cadabom Hayder".

The proud owner Satish is planning to introduce `Cadabom Hayder` to dog lovers in Bengaluru at a mega event to be held in February. Among his other canine possesions, Satish also owns Korean Dosa Mastiffs bought for Rs 1 crore, a Tibetan Mastiff bought for Rs 10 crore and Alaskan Malamute for Rs 8 crore. The Caucasian shepherd can reach an average height of about 30 inches and weigh between 55 to 77 kg. They live from 10 to 20 years.

Live Tv

Rs 20 crore dogS SatishS Satish Rs 20 crore dogCaucasian Shepherd

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?