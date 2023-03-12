'Congress Busy Digging Modi's Grave While Modi is...' PM Attacks Opposition During Bengaluru-Mysore Expressway Inauguration

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (March 12) took a swipe at opposition Congress and said that while he is busy uplifting the poor of the country and building infrastructure for better connectivity, the members of the grand old party are busy digging his grave. PM Modi, who is on his sixth visit to poll-bound Karnataka, lauched an attack on Congress after inagurating the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

Addressing the public at the event, PM Modi said, "Congress is dreaming of digging Modi's grave...Congress is busy in digging Modi's grave while Modi is busy making the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway...Modi is busy in easing the lives of the poor."

Congress and their allies want to dig my grave, while I want to build top quality infrastructure for my fellow Indians.



They dream of digging my grave but they do not know that the people of India are my Suraksha Kavach. pic.twitter.com/II8SNNuA0t March 12, 2023

PM Modi is in Karnataka to dedicate to the nation several development projects including the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project. During his sixth visit o the state this morning, the PM held a massive roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka. Hundreds of people lined up along the streets of Karnataka's Mandya city and welcomed PM Modi by showering flowers on him.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4-lane highway. Spread over 92 Km, the project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 4,130 crores. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city. The total estimated cost of these projects is about Rs 520 crores.

The BJP has said that the rapid pace of development of infrastructure projects has been a testament to the vision of the prime minister to ensure world-class connectivity across the country.

Karnataka will go to the polls in April-May this year.