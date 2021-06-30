Bengaluru Namma Metro rail services will be available from 7 am till 6 pm on weekdays

Bengaluru: The Namma metro train services will be available from 7 am to 6 pm, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited announced on Wednesday. The rail services will run with a frequency of 5 mins in peak hours and 15 mins in non-peak hours from Monday to Friday said that from July 1, 2021.

The trains will continue to operate only during weekdays (from Monday to Friday) as there is a weekend curfew in place. The metro trains will continue to operate at 50% capacity.

Since June 21, after the unlock measures came into force, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has been running trains for limited hours 7 am to 11 am in the morning and 3 pm to 6 pm in the evening. But from July 1, the trains will be operate for 11 hours from morning to evening.

Namma Metro had ceased operations on 28 April when the state government announced a fortnight-long lockdown.

