Bengaluru: NIA files charge sheet against 13 Bangladeshi nationals accused in human trafficking

Bengaluru: National Investigation Agency (NIA) files chargesheet against 13 accused persons in a human trafficking case in Bengaluru. The case was originally registered on June 8 this year at Ramamurthy Nagar police station, Bengaluru city.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) files Charge-Sheet against accused i) Rafik @ Ashraf Mandal @ Boss Rafi; ii) Sobuj Shaik; iii) Md. Rafikdul Islam Ridoy @ Ridoy Babo @ Ridoy Babu; iv) Rakibul Islam @ Sagar; v) Md Babu Molla @ Mohammad Babu Mohammad Anwar Shaikh; vi) Md Alami Hossen @ Rafsan Mondal @ @ Rafsan; vii) Md Dalim @ Dalim Ahmed Jibon; viii) Hossain MD Azim @ Azim Choryor; ix) Mohammed Jamal @ Md Jamal @ Jamal; x) Enamul Haque Shuzan @ Raihan Shaik @ Raihan Ghazi; xi) Md. Ruhul Amin @ Rasal Khan; xii) Riday Islam @ Rocky Khan and xiii) Mohammed Milon Biswas all Bangladeshi nationals under sections 120B r/w 370, 120B r/w 370A (2), 343, 465, 468, 471 of IPC, sections 14A (b) and 14C of the Foreigners Act, 1946 sections 3, 4, 5 & 6 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 in RC-16/2021/NIA/DLI.

The case was originally registered vide FIR No. 0185/2021 dated 08.06.2021 under sections 370, 343 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and sections 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 at Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station, Bengaluru city, against 13 accused persons based on a raid conducted by Police team of Ramamurthy Nagar PS at a rented house at K Channasandra, Bengaluru, where seven women and one child of Bangladeshi Nationality were rescued from the custody of four human traffickers. NIA had re-registered the case as RC-16/2021/NIA/DLI dated 13.07.2021 and taken over the investigation.

Investigation has revealed that above thirteen chargesheeted accused persons had illegally crossed over to India from Bangladesh. They were luring women from Bangladesh and trafficking them to India with promise of jobs. The women were then confined in rented accommodations and subjected to sexual exploitation. The accused persons had also forged identity cards and used these forged documents as genuine to obtain Indian identity cards such as Aadhar Card, PAN Card etc., for themselves and their victims.