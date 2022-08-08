NewsIndia
Bengaluru SHOCKER! Sadistic man arrested for raping cows... horrific details here

Identified as Manjunath, the 34-year-old is a resident of Gejjalagere village near Maddur town in Mandya district. Chandra Layout Police arrested him on a complaint by his friend who caught him red-handed.

Aug 08, 2022

The Karnataka police have arrested a man on charges of having unnatural sex with cows in Bengaluru, police said on Monday. Identified as Manjunath, the 34-year-old is a resident of Gejjalagere village near Maddur town in Mandya district. Chandra Layout Police arrested him on a complaint by his friend who caught him red-handed.

According to police, the accused had developed the habit of having unnatural sex with cows for which he would travel to Bengaluru University Jnanabharathi campus from his village.

He would take cows grazing in the fields of the campus to isolated places, bushes and indulge in the crime.

Owing to his sadistic mindset, Manjunath`s family had disowned him. The jobless accused, then came to Bengaluru and stayed at his friend`s place.

While staying with Shashikumar, who kept cows at home, the accused had cut off the tails of the cows and had unnatural sex. On getting suspicious, Shashikumar watched his movements and caught him red-handed.

Later, the accused was dragged to the police station. The police have booked the accused under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and sent him to judicial custody.

