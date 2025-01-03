Advertisement
BENGALURU NEWS

Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Jumps From Moving Auto After Drunk Driver Diverts To Wrong Route

The woman has not officially reported the incident to the authorities.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2025, 05:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Jumps From Moving Auto After Drunk Driver Diverts To Wrong Route (Photo: X/@AzharKh35261609)

In a bizarre incident, a 30-year-old woman had a narrow escape on Thursday night in East Bengaluru after she decided to jump from a moving auto-rickshaw. The incident took place after she realised that the driver ignored her instructions and diverted his route towards an unfamiliar destination. The woman, however, has not officially reported the incident to the authorities.

The woman’s husband, Azhar Khan, took to the social media platform X and shared the experience. He tagged the Bengaluru city police. In his post, he claimed that the driver was intoxicated at the time of the incident. The woman had booked the auto-rickshaw via the Namma Yatri app, according to an Hindustan Times report. She was traveling from Horamavu to her home in Thanisandra.

On her way towards her destination, she felt something was wrong when the driver, instead of following the usual route, began heading toward Hebbal. She questioned the driver several times and realised that the driver was not responding to her requests to stop the vehicle. According to her husband, the driver’s behavior was alarming, particularly as the woman noticed the driver’s red eyes and overall signs of intoxication.

“When the vehicle reached Nagavara, the driver made a sudden turn towards a flyover that wasn’t part of the route,” Khan told Times of India.

