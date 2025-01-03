Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Jumps From Moving Auto After Drunk Driver Diverts To Wrong Route

In a bizarre incident, a 30-year-old woman had a narrow escape on Thursday night in East Bengaluru after she decided to jump from a moving auto-rickshaw. The incident took place after she realised that the driver ignored her instructions and diverted his route towards an unfamiliar destination. The woman, however, has not officially reported the incident to the authorities.

My wife booked a auto from Horamavu to Thanisandra, Bangalore, but the driver was drunk and took her towards the wrong location near Hebbal. Despite repeatedly asking him to stop, he didn’t listen, forcing her to jump out of the moving auto. pic.twitter.com/qAulNu3yc9 January 2, 2025

The woman’s husband, Azhar Khan, took to the social media platform X and shared the experience. He tagged the Bengaluru city police. In his post, he claimed that the driver was intoxicated at the time of the incident. The woman had booked the auto-rickshaw via the Namma Yatri app, according to an Hindustan Times report. She was traveling from Horamavu to her home in Thanisandra.

On her way towards her destination, she felt something was wrong when the driver, instead of following the usual route, began heading toward Hebbal. She questioned the driver several times and realised that the driver was not responding to her requests to stop the vehicle. According to her husband, the driver’s behavior was alarming, particularly as the woman noticed the driver’s red eyes and overall signs of intoxication.

“When the vehicle reached Nagavara, the driver made a sudden turn towards a flyover that wasn’t part of the route,” Khan told Times of India.