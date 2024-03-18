Bengaluru Shopkeeper ‘Attacked’ For Playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ During Azzan, 3 Arrested

The altercation occurred between the two groups of people near Siddanna Layout in Bengaluru on Sunday evening during the Azaan time, the police officials informed. The shopkeeper played a song loudly after which Muslim youths questioned him, and then this led to the argument to a massive fight, ANI reported.

The FIR has been registered against the accused at Halasuru Gate Police Limit after the shopkeeper and Muslim youth went into a massive argument and hit the shopkeeper very badly.

The shopkeeper who was attacked by a group of Muslim people said that the accused had threatened to stab me with a knife, "I was playing Hanuman bhajan. 4-5 people came and said it was time for Azaan and if you play it we will beat you. They beat me and also threatened me that they would stab me with a knife," Shopkeeper said.

Three people have been arrested by the police so far for attacking a shopkeeper for playing loud music during Azaan. Police said that the age of all the suspects is between 20 to 25 years.

The police have informed that the FIR was registered under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 149 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of a common object), 307.