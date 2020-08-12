Bengaluru violence: Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy demands police security, seeks action against culprits

Bengaluru: Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy on Wednesday (August 12) demanded police security after his house in Bengaluru was set on fire on Tuesday following an alleged controversial Facebook post by his nephew.

Congress MLA told ANI, "some unknown people set my house on fire, they hurled petrol bombs. Police should investigate and take action against culprits," adding "If this can happen to an MLA, what would happen to others?"

"I have spoken to Home Minister, police officials, and my party leaders over the incident. All those who did this are not from my constituency, they are outsiders," Srinivasamurthy added.

According to the police, Murthy`s residence was vandalised on Tuesday, allegedly after a social media post by his nephew on Facebook. The mob had set ablaze cars and were protesting in front of KG Halli police station.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that the government will seize the properties of those indulged in Bengaluru violence on Tuesday night, in which at least three people were killed and scores of others were injured.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "We have come to a decision as per the Supreme Court order that when such riots take place and properties are damaged, the loss has to be recovered from those who have caused the damage."

"The issue will be probed but vandalism is not the solution. Additional forces have been deployed. Action will be taken against the miscreants," Bommai added

Meanwhile, Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the city to prohibit the assembly of four or more persons in an area, while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits.