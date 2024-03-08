Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka Govt Bans Use Of Drinking Water To Wash Cars, Imposes Fine Of Rs 5,000 On Violators

Due to the Worsening water scarcity in Bengaluru, the Karnataka Government announced on Friday to ban the use of drinking water for washing cars, construction, gardening and more. The Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board has also decided to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 for violations.

The state Capital has been facing a water crisis for a long time. Amid this stage, On Thursday, the government also fixed a price for water tankers based on the quality of water and delivery distance.

As per the record of low rainfall in the past monsoon season result a huge water scarcity. More than 3,000 borewells dried up in Bengaluru.

The is struggling with several water shortages before the summer arrived. Citizens have also raised the issue of water scarcity in Bengaluru. Residents of many apartment complexes informed that their societies are sending out notices of water scarcity.

The state government has also sought a request for drought relief from the central government for the past few months and has held a several meeting to deal with water shortage in Bengaluru.

Considering the issue Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said that the government will prioritise water-related projects and majorly focus on irrigation.

The issue has also taken a political corner between the state ruling party congress and BJP after Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya announced the protest in front of Vidhan Sabha if the administration failed to resolve the water crisis in the city.