Bengaluru: Woman suffers burn injuries in acid attack by jilted lover

A 24-year-old woman suffered serious burn injuries when a jilted lover allegedly threw acid on her on Thursday after she rejected his marriage proposal.

As per the police, the incident happened in a finance company where she worked. The woman was climbing the stairs when 27-year-old Nagesh, a garment factory worker, threw acid on her. She suffered burn injuries in the face, neck, hands and head.

She was rushed to a hospital and her condition is said to be stable.

The police said the accused had been stalking her for several years and the woman had categorically rejected his marriage proposal.

The man had threatened her of dire consequences on Wednesday if she did not accept his proposal, said the police, and added that she left home for work with her father, who dropped her at the office.

But shockingly, she saw the man on the stairs of her office and he once again asked her to marry him. But when she refused again, he threw the acid on her and ran away.

A hunt has been launched to nab the accused.

Learning about the incident, the Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Pramila Naidu visited the spot and the hospital and later met the parents of the survivor.

Naidu assured them that the accused will be brought to justice. (With agency inputs)

