waterlogging

Bengaluru's Madiwala lake overflow due to heavy rainfall, several localities flooded

Several areas including BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Anugraha Layout, and Madiwala localities are flooded.

Bengaluru&#039;s Madiwala lake overflow due to heavy rainfall, several localities flooded
Bengaluru airport was also flooded (Image: ANI)

Bengaluru's Madiwala lake overflowed on Thursday after heavy rainfall lashed the city.

Several areas including BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Anugraha Layout, and Madiwala localities flooded with water due to the overflowing of Madiwala lake.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Karnataka for the next three days.

Earlier on Monday, the city started witnessing heavy rainfall which later cause a flood-like situation. Several areas, including the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), were waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city.

The waterlogging at the road to the airport made it difficult for the passengers to reach the airport. The passengers were seen being ferried on a tractor outside the airport.

Following the heavy rain, a man was killed due to a short circuit in a house that was flooded, in the Konappana Agrahara limits of Bengaluru.

waterloggingBengaluruairportFloodsMadiwala Lake
