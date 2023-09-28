New Delhi: In a heartwarming tale, a customer received his Domino’s pizza order while being stuck in a long-hour traffic jam in Bengaluru. The user who ordered the pizza while recording the moment from his car shared the video on his X account.

The delivery man even tracked their live locations which was a few meters away from their random location added in the traffic and delivered the pizza on time.

The heartwarming incident quickly gained attention on social media when an X user shared their experience, saying, "When we decided to order from @dominos during the Bangalore choke, they were kind enough to track our live location (just a few meters away from our randomly chosen spot in the traffic) and deliver to us in the traffic jam."

Yesterday, Bengaluru which is infamous for its traffic jam, had witnessed an unprecedented traffic choke where people were stranded over multiple hours.

Traffic on that day was double the usual volume, with an estimated 3.5 lakh vehicles on the road by 7:30 pm, compared to the typical 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh. The traffic turmoil was sparked by a citywide bandh (strike) organized by farmers and Kannada organizations protesting the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The roads were clogged, and vehicles moved at a snail's pace, inching forward only by a fraction of an inch every minute. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) was particularly hard-hit, with commuters enduring hours of standstill traffic.

When we decided to order from @dominos during the Bangalore choke. They were kind enough to track our live location (a few metres away from our random location added in the traffic) and deliver to us in the traffic jam. #Bengaluru #bengalurutraffic #bangaloretraffic pic.twitter.com/stnFDh2cHz — Rishivaths (@rishivaths) September 27, 2023

Amid this traffic mayhem, Domino's Pizza emerged as a beacon of hope. Two Domino's delivery executives, equipped with live location tracking technology, braved the congested streets to ensure timely pizza deliveries. They successfully reached a car stranded in the midst of the traffic jam, defying the odds to uphold Domino's commitment to customer service.