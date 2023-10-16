Best 15 Places to Buy Facebook Comments Cheap

Looking for a quick answer? The best site to buy cheap Facebook Comments is BuySocialMediaMarketing (from just $2.99!)

Yes, you are right, the more comments you have on your Facebook posts, the better. But, getting comments on this social media platform is not easy. It is equally important to get more comments. Only then can you attract more views.

How to achieve this? The best thing you can do is to buy Facebook Comments. But you might wonder whether this purchase will cost you more. Thankfully, here are the top 15 places where you can buy Facebook comments.

This list has been curated based on bestsocials.net, a website for finding and comparing the best sites for buying Facebook comments as well as other social media services.

Top 15 Places to Buy Affordable Facebook Comments in 2024

You can buy Facebook Comments affordably from this website. The good thing about this space is that it lets you buy both random or custom comments or both.

You might wonder whether a random or custom comment is the best. Both are good when you buy from this platform. The reason is that in random comments, you will get positive comments. So, you need not have to worry about negative comments.

When you opt for custom comments, you can write how your comments should look. You can just enter the URL of the post for which you need comments. Now, you can start getting comments from this platform.

Pros

The price of random comments starts at $2.99 per 10 comments

The price of custom comments starts at $2.99 per 5 comments

The platform offers you the opportunity to save even more with discount codes

Offers both random and custom comments

You can start getting comments quickly by following a three-step process:

Select a package Enter the link(s) of your Facebook Post(s) Checkout and pay using a card or crypto

Cons

The time taken for delivery of comments is a bit slower

2. BuzzVoice ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Do you wish to save the energy and time it takes to gain momentum on Facebook? You need not have to look further when you contact BuzzVoice.

The platform offers different packages to choose from. You have the flexibility to buy 5 comments or even 150 comments in one go. BuzzVoice offers both random and custom comments. Also, the platform promises quick delivery of comments.

Pros

Quick delivery time

Offers different packages of Facebook Comments to choose from

BuzzVoice offers packages that add value to your social media account

Easy to order Facebook comments within three steps:

1. Select a package

2. Enter your Facebook post link

3. Add to cart and checkout

You can pay via PayPal, Bitcoin or Card

You can buy 5 Custom Comments at $3.97

10 Random comments cost you just $5.47

Cons

The platform does not offer any trial package

3. UseViral

This is yet another platform where you can choose to buy Facebook comments cheap. The platform assures round-the-clock support, pure safety, and privacy. Also, it offers high-quality comments and guaranteed delivery.

UseViral offers different comment packages to choose from. The platform also offers 30-day refills.

Pros

Customer satisfaction is the key motto

Packages come with a 30-day money-back guarantee

Assures privacy and security

The platform offers targeted services

Offers real reviews and happy customers

High-quality service

For 10 comments, you will have to pay just $5

Cons

The platform does not offer custom comments

4. SidesMedia

SidesMedia is yet another place to buy Facebook Comments cheap. The platform assures friendly support and quick delivery of comments.

You can buy at least 100 comments to a maximum of 5,000 comments from this platform. There are different packages between these values for you to choose from.

Pros

You can buy Facebook comments with ease on this platform

The platform offers the option to buy real high-quality comments

Assures 30-day refills

Assures safe and secure delivery

Offers friendly customer support

Cons

The minimum number of comments you can buy from this platform is 100.

5. MediaMister

This is yet another place we have shortlisted for you to buy Facebook Comments cheap. You can get engaging and genuine Facebook comments from this platform. You can buy comments that will be posted from real Facebook profiles across the globe.

Pros

MediaMister offers the option to choose a geographical location from which you should get comments

Also, you can choose gender-specific comments

Offers comments at a competitive price

Ensures authenticity, safety, and originality of comments

The platform offers real comments that are not AI-generated

Cons

The platform does not offer a free trial package

6. SocialsUp

Not only to buy Facebook comments cheap but also to buy FaceBook likes, followers, and fans, you can choose this platform.

The platform aims at boosting the engagement of your publications. Also, the platform aims to gain FB exposure and improve your rankings.

Pros

Seamless and safe payment methods

Guarantees natural results

Smooth delivery and order placement process

Offers money-back guarantee

Legally licensed and registered to offer high-quality comments

Cons

Does not offer any trial package

7. GetAFollower

Yet another choice on our list is GetAFollower. The platform has provided quality services for years and continues to expand its benefits. It assures its customers that all its comments are authentic. You can also get comments that target particular demographics from this platform.

Pros

Claims to provide high-quality comments with consistency

Guarantees to increase user engagement for your Facebook Posts

Instantly delivers Facebook Comments without any hassle.

Offers both random and custom comments

Cons

No free trials

8. Buy Real Media

You can expect to buy high-quality Facebook Comments from Buy Real Media. The platform assures you to provide comments that are relevant to your Facebook posts.

The platform assures to offer safe and organic comments. You can expect to buy affordable and straightforward comments. You have the option to buy random comments or personalized Facebook comments on this platform.

Pros

Provide the opportunity to buy affordable comments

The comments are guaranteed by an exclusive guarantee

Promises dependable and secure comments

The comments are developed from the ground up on this platform.

You can buy straightforward and inexpensive comments on this platform

Cons

Lack of authenticity in comments

9. Buyfbcomments.com

You can buy affordable and dependable Facebook Comments on this platform. You can buy real Facebook comments from this platform. The company offers comments with personal attention to your profile and your posts.

Also, the platform assures to provide human-written comments that are not AI-generated.

Pros

Offers real comments

Buyfbcomments.com offers human-written comments

The comments that you get from this platform are not AI-generated

The company offers comments with personal attention after reading your profile

Cons

The platform looks very unprofessional

10. Social Boss

This social media marketing marketplace offers Facebook comments at a cheap cost. In addition to comments, you can buy Facebook likes as well from Social Boss.

You cannot get the option to buy customized comments from this platform. However, you can expect to buy high-quality 100 comments for only $20.

Pros

Offers round-the-clock customer support

The platform promises continuous engagement of your Facebook content

The comments are offered to provide natural engagement to your Facebook posts

The platform assures that the comments will never be flagged or deleted

Cons

The platform does not work as advertised

11. Bulkoid

This site has created a niche for itself by providing different services. These services are created especially for users of Facebook by this platform.

Bulkoid promises to offer Facebook Comments that can transform your social media presence. The platform aims to boost engagement and establish brand authority.

Pros

Bulkoid offers a large quantity of Facebook comments at affordable costs

The platform has a user-friendly interface

Ensures dependable and quick delivery of comments

Quick delivery of comments

Offers diverse comment packages

Cons

The platform has fewer customization options.

12. FastPromo

This is another prominent online platform offering services to buy real Facebook comments. FastPromo aims at establishing credibility and improving engagement on Facebook.

The platform stands special for its dedication to delivering active and genuine interactions. It does not employ automated responses from bots.

Pros

Offers instant delivery of Facebook Comments

Ensures high-quality comments from active and real Facebook users

Offers discount for bulk orders and comprehensive pricing

Easy and simple ordering system

Flexible packages to fit your budget

Cons

Limited customization options

13. Social Zinger

Social Zinger is yet another familiar website that delivers genuine Facebook comments. Most importantly, the platform delivers comments with high rates of engagement.

The platform brings together individuals and businesses with social media enhancement services. The services from this platform boost Facebook accounts for different opportunities.

Pros

Affordable pricing

Offers money-back guarantee

Delivers comments from active and real users

Cons

Restricted customization option

14. Likesgeek

In addition to promising competitive pricing, this platform promises high-quality comments. You can buy premium comments from this platform.

The process of placing the order and getting comments delivered is easy and simple.

Pros

Delivery time for comments is between 5 and 20 hours

You can choose one of the many payment methods

Offers live chat support to customers

Cons

No free trial

15. AppSally

This comprehensive platform offers the opportunity to grow your social media presence. It does it by offering real Facebook comments. The platform has a good reputation in the niche and supports different apps.

It means you can also get comments for other social media platforms. With prompt customer support and good delivery time, you can expect excellent service.

Pros

Prompt customer support

Good delivery speed

Holds a good reputation in the niche

Cons

Navigating the platform is not easy

20 FAQ Questions and Answers

1. Why should I consider buying Facebook comments?

When you buy Facebook comments, you're not just purchasing words on a post. You're investing in heightened post engagement, an increase in visibility within user feeds, and bolstering the social proof of your content. This added engagement can make your content more enticing to organic users, potentially leading to a broader audience and greater interactions.

2. Is it safe to buy Facebook comments?

Absolutely. However, safety largely depends on the platform you choose. Reliable platforms, such as BuySocialMediaMarketing and BuzzVoice, prioritize user safety and ensure that the delivery of comments is both secure and consistent with Facebook's guidelines.

3. How does buying comments augment my Facebook presence?

Acquiring comments acts as a catalyst for your Facebook content. It not only boosts immediate post engagement but also triggers the Facebook algorithm to view your content as valuable, leading to greater visibility and reach. Moreover, posts with higher engagement levels often appear more credible and authoritative to viewers.

4. Which website offers the most value for Facebook comments?

BuySocialMediaMarketing stands out as a premier choice. Their affordable packages, starting from just $2.99, combined with the authenticity of comments, provides users with both quality and quantity.

5. Can I customize the type of comments I receive?

Certainly! Some platforms, like BuySocialMediaMarketing, offer a dual advantage. They allow users to opt for random comments, which are generally positive, or custom comments, where you can dictate the exact content. This ensures that the comments align perfectly with your content strategy.

6. What's the usual wait time to receive comments after making a purchase?

Delivery duration can differ based on the service provider. However, platforms like BuzzVoice have carved a niche for themselves due to their swift comment delivery, ensuring users see engagement on their content in a timely fashion.

7. Do the comments come from authentic Facebook profiles?

Yes, when you choose established platforms like BuySocialMediaMarketing and BuzzVoice. They emphasize delivering comments from genuine Facebook profiles, adding to the authenticity and natural feel of the engagement on your posts. Avoiding bot-generated comments ensures your page remains credible and trustworthy in the eyes of your audience.

8. Why are BuySocialMediaMarketing and BuzzVoice frequently recommended for buying comments?

BuySocialMediaMarketing and BuzzVoice are among the frontrunners in this niche due to their commitment to delivering quality over quantity. Their comments are authentic, their services are priced affordably, and they provide the flexibility of choosing between random and custom comments. Their seamless purchase process and emphasis on customer satisfaction make them stand out.

9. Does the number of comments on a post influence its visibility on Facebook?

Yes, it does. Posts with higher engagement levels (likes, shares, comments) tend to be favored by Facebook's algorithm. This means that they're more likely to appear on user feeds, leading to even greater visibility and engagement. By buying comments, you're essentially giving your post an initial push to get it noticed.

10. Are the comments from BuySocialMediaMarketing and BuzzVoice positive?

Yes, especially with platforms like BuySocialMediaMarketing. When you opt for random comments, they ensure that you receive positive remarks. Even if you choose custom comments, you can dictate the nature of the comments you'd like to receive, ensuring they align with your brand messaging and image.

11. Can buying comments help in the growth of a business profile on Facebook?

Definitely. Enhanced engagement leads to better visibility, which can subsequently result in organic growth. When users see a post with significant interactions, they're more likely to trust the brand or individual behind it. This trust can lead to conversions, increased followers, and brand loyalty.

12. Are there any risks associated with buying comments?

The risks are minimal when choosing reputable platforms like BuySocialMediaMarketing and BuzzVoice. They prioritize user safety and adhere to Facebook's guidelines. However, it's always recommended to avoid platforms that offer extremely cheap services or seem untrustworthy, as they might use bots or violate Facebook's terms of service.

13. How do these platforms ensure the authenticity of comments?

Reliable platforms source comments from genuine Facebook profiles. They have a network of real users who provide these comments, ensuring the engagement on your post feels organic and real. This is a prime feature of top-tier platforms like BuzzVoice.

14. Can I buy comments for any type of Facebook post?

Yes, whether it's a video, a status update, a photo, or any other content type, you can purchase comments for them. Just ensure you provide the correct link to the content when making a purchase and make sure it is public and comments are enabled for ‘everyone’.

15. Is the process of buying comments complicated?

Not at all. With platforms like BuySocialMediaMarketing, it's as simple as selecting a package, entering your Facebook post link, and proceeding to checkout. The user-friendly nature of these platforms ensures a hassle-free experience.

16. Can I split my comment order between multiple posts?

While some platforms may offer this flexibility, it's essential to check the specific terms of the platform you're using. Sites like BuzzVoice generally focus on delivering comments to a single post per order for consistency and quality purposes and BuySocialMediaMarketing offers the ability to enter multiple links and spread your comments order between them.

17. How do purchased comments compare to organic ones?

When sourced from top platforms, the purchased comments are almost indistinguishable from organic ones. They come from genuine profiles and can be tailored (if you opt for custom comments) to match the sentiment and theme of your post.

18. Can I decide the pace at which comments are delivered to my post?

Some platforms offer a drip-feed option, where comments are delivered gradually over a specified period. This can make the engagement appear even more organic. It's recommended to check with the service provider beforehand.

19. Will people know I've bought comments?

If done right, it's almost impossible for anyone to discern. When you purchase from trustworthy platforms that use real profiles and offer customized comments, the engagement blends seamlessly with organic interactions.

20. Can I buy other Facebook engagement metrics along with comments?

Absolutely. Many platforms, including BuySocialMediaMarketing and BuzzVoice, offer a suite of engagement-boosting services, from likes and shares to followers and more. Combining these can give your content a comprehensive engagement boost.

Remember, the effectiveness of buying comments largely depends on the quality of the service provider. Always prioritize authenticity and align the purchased engagement with your overall content strategy.

Conclusion

We reviewed the top 15 places to buy Facebook Comments cheap. In the end, we feel that BuySocialMediaMarketing and BuzzVoice are excellent choices. You can choose one of these two platforms to buy comments that look authentic for your Facebook Posts.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)