Best Astrologers In Hyderabad – Top 5 List

Hyderabad, a city with a rich spiritual heritage, is home to several renowned astrologers who are respected for their deep knowledge and expertise in Vedic astrology. Whether you're seeking guidance on personal, financial, or spiritual matters, here’s a list of the top astrologers in Hyderabad who have earned trust and recognition from clients across the globe.

1. Swami Ramananda Guruji – Best Astrologer in Hyderabad

Swami Ramananda Guruji, a leading Vedic astrologer, has earned the title of the Best Astrologer in India after being felicitated by Governor Biswa Bhushan Haricharan. Guruji’s unique journey into astrology began with a chance encounter at a Shamshaan Ghat, which led him to master the ancient art of Manopravesh Vidya (telepathy). Swami Ramananda Guruji combines traditional wisdom with modern insights to provide spiritual and astrological guidance to his clients.

Awards & Recognitions:

Awarded Best Astrologer in India by Governor Biswa Bhushan Haricharan

Best Astrologer in Hyderabad (2024, 2025)

Recognized by Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty and Kumar Sanu

Key Services:

Vedic Astrology, Numerology, Palmistry, and Telepathy

Accurate predictions and remedies for life’s challenges

Chakra Vidya, Mantra Sadhana, and Meditation Practices

Swami Ramananda Guruji’s unparalleled expertise, combined with his compassionate approach, has earned him a reputation as one of the best astrologers in Hyderabad and beyond.

Contact Info:

Website: www.swamyramanandji.com

Phone/WhatsApp: +91 9000992685

2. Suryavansham Srinivas Sharma – Leading Astrologer in Hyderabad

With over 15 years of experience, Suryavansham Srinivas Sharma is celebrated as the top astrologer in Hyderabad, renowned for his intuitive approach and profound knowledge of Vedic astrology. His expertise extends to karma-based astrology, emphasising the interconnectedness of actions and destiny.

Srinivas Sharma has earned immense respect for his accurate predictions and personalised consultations. He is committed to helping people unlock their destiny through a holistic understanding of astrology.

Key Highlights:

Expert in Vedic Astrology, Karma Theory, and Intuitive Guidance

Performs rituals like Yagna, Homam, and Deeksha Parigarams

Complimentary predictions for those in need Suryavansham Srinivas Sharma Ji is known for his generosity and commitment to providing insightful solutions that positively impact lives.

Contact Info:

Phone/WhatsApp: +91 8498083151

Website: https://sairamastrology.in

3. VS Acharya – Renowned Astrologer in Hyderabad

VS Acharya is known for his empathetic approach to astrology, offering personalized and compassionate guidance to help individuals navigate life's challenges. His expertise in Vedic Astrology helps people achieve clarity in areas such as relationships, careers, health, and finances. With a unique ability to blend traditional astrological wisdom with practical advice, VS Acharya stands as one of the most trusted astrologers in Hyderabad.

Key Highlights:

Expertise in Vedic Astrology, Relationship Counseling, and Career Guidance

Personalised advice for clients dealing with life’s obstacles

Empathetic guidance, leading to transformative results

For those seeking spiritual growth, self-awareness, or clarity, VS Acharya provides a journey of self-discovery and empowerment.

Contact Info:

Website: www.astrologervsacharya.com

Phone/WhatsApp: +91 9059963192

4. Swami Vedantham Surya Narayana – Best Astrologer in Hyderabad

Swami Vedantham Surya Narayana \has been a beacon of wisdom and compassion in the field of astrology for over three decades. Renowned for his expertise in Vedic Astrology, Gemology, Vastu Shastra, and Numerology, he has guided numerous individuals toward personal growth and success. His selfless service and dedication to helping others have earned him recognition as one of the foremost astrologers in Hyderabad. Surya Narayana Ji’s compassionate nature and profound insights have made him a trusted advisor to people seeking guidance in all aspects of life.

Key Highlights:

Expertise in Vedic Astrology, Gemology, Vastu Shastra, and Numerology

Specialisation in relationships, career, health, and spiritual well-being

Complimentary consultations for those in need

Swami Vedantham Surya Narayana’s profound wisdom and personal touch have helped transform many lives, making him a revered figure in the field of astrology.

Contact Info:

Phone: +91 7386472374

5. Dr Radha Bhardwaj – Leading Astrologer in Hyderabad

Dr Radha Bhardwaj is a highly respected astrologer with over a decade of experience in Vedic Astrology. Her unique ability to combine ancient wisdom with modern technology has made her a household name in Hyderabad. Dr Bhardwaj's services are sought after by politicians, actors, and celebrities and her personalized online consultations have transformed the lives of her clients.

Dr Bhardwaj’s approach is grounded in providing clarity and actionable insights, empowering her clients to make informed decisions.

Key Highlights:

Expertise in Vedic Astrology, Horoscopes, and Personalized Predictions

Trusted advisor for politicians, celebrities, and athletes

Uses online platforms for easy and accessible astrology consultations

Client Testimonials:

·Vikram Sharma: "Dr. Radha's insights have truly been transformative! Her predictions helped me make key decisions in my business, and I feel more confident than ever. I highly recommend her to anyone seeking clarity."

·Priya Gupta: "I was initially sceptical about astrology, but after consulting Dr Radha, I was amazed by the accuracy of her readings. Her advice helped me resolve a long-standing personal issue, and I feel at peace now."

·Ravi Desai: "Dr Radha’s guidance has been a game-changer in my career. Her predictions about my professional growth were spot on, and her advice has helped me navigate difficult situations with ease. She's truly gifted."

·Sita Reddy: "I turned to Dr Radha during a challenging time in my life, and her compassionate approach and accurate predictions gave me the strength to overcome my struggles. Her wisdom has been invaluable."

·Manoj Kumar: "Dr Radha’s insights into my relationship were uncanny! She gave me a fresh perspective and the tools to improve my marriage. Her guidance has been a source of great comfort and strength."

·Anjali Patel: "I’ve consulted Dr Radha for several years now, and each time her predictions are spot on. She offers practical advice that I can apply to my everyday life. I trust her completely."

·Suresh Bhat: "Dr Radha has helped me understand my life's purpose and career trajectory better than anyone else. Her predictions are incredibly accurate, and I feel empowered to make better decisions moving forward."

·Nisha Kapoor: "The accuracy of Dr. Radha’s readings is exceptional. She has helped me navigate some difficult family issues with ease, and her calm demeanour made me feel understood and supported throughout."

·Amit Mehta: "After seeking Dr Radha's guidance, I have experienced a significant shift in my career. Her insights gave me the clarity I needed, and I now feel more confident about the path ahead."

Neha Joshi: "Dr Radha has been a beacon of light during challenging times. Her intuitive guidance, combined with her deep knowledge of Vedic astrology, helped me make informed decisions that positively impacted my life."

Dr Bhardwaj’s ability to blend ancient astrology with modern tech makes her one of the best astrologers in Hyderabad.

Contact Info:

Website: www.astroradha.com

Phone/WhatsApp: +91 9550064984

These top astrologers in Hyderabad are celebrated for their expertise, compassion, and unique ability to guide people through life’s challenges with accurate predictions and insightful remedies. Whether you are seeking spiritual guidance, career advice, or relationship counselling, these experts are here to help you achieve clarity and success in your life.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s sponsored feature, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)