Best Engagement Rings Collection From loose Grown Diamonds

An engagement ring stands for everlasting love and lifelong commitment. Selecting the perfect ring for a special occasion like marriage requires careful consideration. Loose Grown Diamond understands the significance of this purchase and is dedicated to providing exceptional Lab Grown Diamond Engagement Rings for the same. Their collection consists of a stunning array of designs, crafted with great passion. Let's embark on a journey to find the ideal ring that shows off your love story. But first, let us introduce them.

Loose Grown Diamond (LGD) is one of the most trusted brands in creating extraordinary lab-grown diamond jewellery. With a deep commitment to quality and ethical practices, they have established themselves as a top seller in the diamond market. They say their lab-grown diamonds cannot be differentiated from natural diamonds in terms of beauty, brilliance, and durability. They provide the best diamonds which have minimal environmental impact - stones which are just as great as their mined counterparts.

LGD offers a wide variety of carefully crafted engagement rings, each piece perfectly designed to fit the wearer. To prove their allegiance to the highest standards, their diamonds undergo rigorous certification by renowned laboratories such as IGI, GCAL, and GIA. You can check these certificates to get all the details you need for your purchase.

Most Popular Engagement Ring Styles By Loose Grown Diamond

Check out the most trending engagement ring designs that customers tend to buy.

Halo Engagement Rings:

Elevate your sparkle with a Halo Engagement Ring. The halo designs incorporate a small metal band with smaller diamonds surrounding the centre stone creating a double-sparkling effect. You can choose full of half-cut melee diamonds to fit in those halos.

Solitaire Engagement Ring:

The classic solitaire is a perfect choice if you want your ring to be timeless. The claw prong setting highlights the brilliance of the lab-grown diamond. The round brilliant cut is the most popular stone used in this setting, but they also offer various shapes to suit your style.

Hidden Halo Engagement Ring:

A secret surprise! The hidden halo adds a touch of mystery and elegance. Smaller diamonds are placed underneath and around the centre stone, creating a sparkling circle which cannot go unnoticed. This design offers a modern twist on the classic halo.

Bezel Engagement Rings:

Modern and protective the bezel settings enclose the diamond in a metal band. This ring style has a modern look and is perfect for people who are always on the go. The bezel ensures the high security of the diamond.

Three Stone Engagement Ring:

Representing the past, present, and future, the three-stone ring is a great choice if you are looking for something side-stream. The three-stone designs feature a larger centre diamond flanked by smaller side stones. You can customise your ring with different diamond shapes and sizes.

Diamond Band Engagement Ring:

For a modern and royal look, you can consider a diamond band engagement ring. The designs feature a band of diamonds placed side-by-side, creating a sparkling and eye-catching effect. You can choose from various bandwidths and diamond settings to match your style.

What are the most popular Diamond Shape For Engagement Rings?

As the shape of a diamond significantly impacts the overall look of a ring, you should choose the diamond shape wisely. Out of all diamonds, the round brilliant cut remains the most popular choice, renowned for its amazing sparkle. A round brilliant-cut diamond ring will definitely catch the attention of people.

For those who prefer a square or rectangular stone, the Princess cut works best as it offers maximum sparkle. You can even go for the Radiant cut that combines the brilliance of a round with the elegance of a square. Pear and Oval shapes offer a unique and elongated look, flattering the finger. Ultimately, the best shape depends on personal preference and the desired look.

What metals are available for the Engagement Ring Settings?

LGD offers a variety of metals to complement your dream ring. For starters, white gold offers a classic, bright look that enhances the diamond's shine. Yellow gold adds a warm, traditional touch, while rose gold adds a romantic and trendy feel.

However for the ultimate in luxury platinum is the perfect choice, but it comes at a very hefty price. Its natural white colour beautifully complements diamonds and is exceptionally strong.

Consider your personal style and the diamond's colour when selecting the metal band for your engagement ring. To get an idea of the cost for metal you have to know your ring size. You can find it out by using a Ready to Cut Printed Ring Sizer at LGD.

Can I Customize an Engagement Ring at Loose Grown Diamond?

Yes, you can customise an engagement ring at Loose Grown Diamond. They provide you with a ring that you will hold dear to you. You can have a word, saying or name engraved on the metal band. You can select a specific cut of diamond for a ring setting and we will get it done in no time.

Conclusion:

Your dream engagement ring awaits at Loose Grown Diamond. With a stunning selection of lab-grown diamonds, exquisite settings, and various metals, they offer personalised options to celebrate your love story. You can go through the online collection to find the perfect ring that matches your vibe.

