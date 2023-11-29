To eliminate any uncertainty, our team of experts conducts regular testing and evaluations of multiple mattresses each month to select the best mattress brands. Our team of sleep experts rigorously tests the mattresses so that you can have full confidence that our list is comprehensive and continuously updated.

Best Mattress in India – Our Top Picks

We picked twenty mattresses from the most popular brands in India and then picked the top 10 ones based on their performance, comfort, value for money and durability. We have also included other details such as promotional offers available and where to buy them. Surprisingly, some new age brands failed to make it to the Top 1O list for the first time this year. We attribute this to the entrance of new brands offering better alternatives entering the Indian markets as well as traditional mattress companies improving their overall product quality.

1-Emma Wave II

The Wave II is Emma's highest selling mattress in Switzerland and it is recently launched in India. Combining Emma's cutting edge sleep technology with Swiss luxury preferences, the Wave II is arguably the most comfortable mattress currently available in India. The key features of this mattress include Emma's patented Diamond Degree technology, which thermoregulates the mattress temperature; which means that it evacuates excess heat during summers and retains temperature during winter months. The Evo Nano-spring layer provides differential support to each part of the body that touches the mattress.



Here is our rating on basis of our evaluation parameters:



Comfort – 10/10



Orthopaedic Support – 9.5/10



Motion Isolation – 9.5/10



Durability – 9.5/10



Temperature Regulation – 10/10



Value for Money – 10/10



Warranty : 15 Years



Trial : 100 nights full refund trial



2-Emma Hybrid Mattress

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and backed by extensive research, the Emma Hybrid combines the best of both worlds – the pressure-relieving benefits of memory foam and the sturdy support of pocket springs with their patented AeroFlex Spring System. This marriage of technologies creates a sleep surface that caters to a wide range of sleep styles and ensures that you wake up rejuvenated, ready to conquer the day. The mattress also comes with an additional layer of Airgocell on top to keep it cool, thereby elevating the sleeping experience.



But the true testament to the Emma Hybrid's excellence lies in the experiences of its users around the globe. Countless satisfied customers rave about the remarkable comfort and support this mattress provides. We had to try the mattress and see if it’s worth the hype. And yes, we feel it is.



Here is our rating on basis of our evaluation parameters:



Comfort – 10/10



Orthopaedic Support – 8.5/10



Motion Isolation – 9.5/10



Durability – 9.5/10



Temperature Regulation – 9/10



Value for Money – 9.5/10



Warranty : 15 Years



Trial : 100 nights full refund trial



If you're in pursuit of the ultimate sleep oasis, the Emma Hybrid mattress is the epitome of comfort, support, and quality globally. It's a top contender in the mattress industry, promising to deliver nights of unparalleled bliss.

3- Emma Original Mattress

The Emma Original is game changer when it comes to provide a combination of comfort and support for the back.



The mattress offers unparalleled support for the body. From the moment we laid down, we could feel the mattress gently contouring to the natural curves of our back, ensuring optimal alignment. The firmness level was just right, providing a perfect balance between support and plushness. It felt as if the mattress was custom-made for the body, relieving pressure points and reducing any discomfort.



The mattress features a unique layering system that works in perfect harmony to ensure a restful night's sleep. The top layer consists of breathable Airgocell, which allows for optimal airflow and temperature regulation. This advanced foam technology not only keeps you cool but also provides exceptional pressure relief, contouring to your body's shape for a blissful sleep surface.



Beneath the Airgocell is a zone of Emma’s patented HALO memory foam. This layer adapts to your body's curves, providing personalized support and minimizing motion transfer. Whether you're a side sleeper in need of shoulder and hip cushioning or a back sleeper seeking spinal alignment, the Emma Original has you covered with its targeted support.



In addition to its superior comfort, the Emma Original mattress is made with high-quality materials. It is certified by OEKO-TEX® and CertiPUR-US®, assuring you that it meets stringent health and safety standards. This means you can sleep soundly, knowing that your mattress is free from harmful substances.



Here is our rating on basis of our evaluation parameters:



Comfort – 9/10



Orthopaedic Support – 10/10



Motion Isolation – 9/10



Durability – 9.5/10



Temperature Regulation – 9/10



Value for Money – 9/10



Warranty : 15 Years



Trial : 100 nights full refund trial



The Emma Original has garnered an impressive reputation among sleepers of all backgrounds. It has received numerous awards and accolades for its exceptional quality and performance. Millions of satisfied customers worldwide rave about the comfort, support, and value that this mattress offers, and it is evident why.

4-Emma Adapt

If you're searching for a mattress that delivers on its promise of a rejuvenating sleep experience without breaking the bank, the Emma Adapt is an excellent choice. Its winning combination of comfort, support, and affordability sets it apart in the mattress market. This is the mattress produced by Emma for the customers who want to extract the maximum value at the minimum price.



Just like its name suggests, the Emma Adapt focuses on the core elements that make a mattress great. It features a thoughtfully crafted layering system designed to provide the utmost comfort and support for a restful night's sleep. Each layer works in harmony to create a sleep surface that caters to a wide range of sleep preferences and needs. It is one of the best orthopaedic mattresses available in this price range.



The Emma Adapt mattress is built on a durable base foam layer, providing stability and long-lasting performance. This foundation ensures that your mattress maintains its shape and support over time, so you can enjoy nights of restful sleep for years to come. One of the standout features of the Emma Essential is its exceptional value for money. It combines quality craftsmanship and carefully selected materials, all at an affordable price point. With the Emma Essential, you can experience the comfort and support you deserve without investing too much.



Here is our rating on basis of our evaluation parameters:



Comfort – 7.5/10



Orthopaedic Support – 9/10



Motion Isolation – 7/10



Durability – 9/10



Temperature Regulation – 7.5/10



Value for Money – 10/10



Warranty : 15 Years



Trial : 100 nights full refund trial



Customers have praised the Emma Adapt for its simplicity and its ability to deliver a comfortable sleep experience. Its value-driven design and commitment to quality have won over countless sleepers, making it a popular choice for those seeking an accessible and reliable mattress.



If you're in search of a mattress that offers uncompromising comfort and value, the Emma Adapt is the perfect choice.

5-The Sleep Company Luxe Snowtec

The standout feature of The Sleep Company Smart Luxe SnowTec Cooling Mattress is its advanced cooling technology. The mattress is engineered with SnowTec fabric, which is designed to actively dissipate heat and regulate your body temperature throughout the night. Say goodbye to overheating and night sweats, as the SnowTec fabric keeps you cool and comfortable, promoting a deeper and more restful sleep.



The Sleep Company Smart Luxe SnowTec Cooling Mattress also excels in durability and longevity. The premium materials used in its construction, coupled with the high-quality craftsmanship, ensure that the mattress maintains its shape and performance over time. You can rest easy knowing that your investment in this mattress will provide years of consistent comfort and support.



Additionally, this mattress is designed to cater to various sleep preferences and body types. Its adaptive foam layers contour to your body, relieving pressure points and promoting proper spinal alignment. Whether you're a side sleeper, back sleeper, or stomach sleeper, The Sleep Company Smart Luxe SnowTec Cooling Mattress offers customized support for a comfortable sleep experience.



Here is our rating on basis of our evaluation parameters:



Comfort – 9/10



Orthopaedic Support – 8/10



Motion Isolation – 8.5/10



Durability – 7/10



Temperature Regulation – 9.5/10



Value for Money – 7/10



While this mattress is quite good, the price point is a matter of concern. There are other alternatives available in the market that might give similar comfort and sleep experience at a much lesser price.

6-Wakefit Duo Plus

The standout feature of the Wakefit Duo Plus is its unique combination of two carefully engineered foam layers, each serving a specific purpose to create the ultimate sleep surface. This innovative design ensures an optimal balance of comfort and support, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of sleepers.



The top layer of the Wakefit Duo Plus is crafted with breathable and responsive memory foam. This layer contours to your body's curves, providing exceptional pressure relief and adapting to your unique sleep posture. It offers a plush and cocooning sensation, allowing you to sink comfortably into the mattress while experiencing unparalleled comfort.



While the Wakefit Duo Plus mattress offers numerous benefits, it's important to consider all aspects before making a purchase. One potential drawback of the Wakefit Duo Plus is that it may not be suitable for those who prefer a very firm mattress. While it provides a balanced level of support, some individuals who prefer an extremely firm sleep surface may find the Wakefit Duo Plus to be slightly softer than their ideal preference. It's crucial to assess your personal comfort needs and preferences to determine if the firmness level of the Wakefit Duo Plus aligns with your specific requirements.



Here is our rating on basis of our evaluation parameters:



Comfort – 8.5/10



Orthopaedic Support – 7.5/10



Motion Isolation – 9.5/10



Durability – 8.5/10



Temperature Regulation – 9/10



Value for Money – 8.5/10



If you're searching for a mattress that strikes a good balance between comfort and support, the Wakefit Duo Plus is an excellent choice. Its innovative design, coupled with its commitment to quality, promises nights of rejuvenating sleep. Before buying this, just make sure you are okay with a mattress that is not too firm.

7-Sleepwell GenX

Sleepwell is a well-known brand of the Indian mattress industry and their GenX 1.0 mattress makes our list. It is a revolutionary sleep solution that combines cutting-edge technology, premium materials, and expert craftsmanship. Designed to provide the ultimate sleep experience, this mattress almost matches the likes of modern mattress brands like Emma, Wakefit and Sleep Company in terms of comfort, support, and durability.



At the core of the Sleepwell GenX 1.0 Mattress lies its advanced pocket spring technology. This innovative system features individually wrapped springs that respond independently to your body's movements. This targeted support ensures proper spinal alignment, reduces motion transfer, and minimizes partner disturbances, allowing for a restful and undisturbed sleep.



The Sleepwell GenX 1.0 Mattress also features a plush comfort layer that enhances the overall sleep experience. This layer is crafted with high-quality foam, offering a luxurious and cushioning feel that cradles your body. It provides pressure relief and contours to your unique sleep posture, ensuring optimal comfort and support throughout the night.



Here is our rating on basis of our evaluation parameters:



Comfort – 9/10



Orthopaedic Support – 7.5/10



Motion Isolation – 8/10



Durability – 8.5/10



Temperature Regulation – 8.5/10



Value for Money – 8.5/10



In conclusion, the Sleepwell GenX 1.0 Mattress offers an exceptional sleep experience that combines advanced technology, luxurious comfort, and long-lasting durability. We like the fact that Sleepwell is making efforts to match the technology of some of the new age brands on this list.

8-WakeUp RiseRox

This mattress has been meticulously crafted with a focus on ultimate comfort and unwavering support, this mattress combines innovative pocket spring technology with materials to deliver a truly exceptional night's rest. There is a scope of improvement on the overall packaging and customer experience through WakeUp, but the mattress is actually a nice one.



At the core of the WakeUp Riserox Pocket Spring Mattress lies its advanced pocket spring system. Each individually encased spring works independently to respond to your body's contours, providing targeted support and alleviating pressure points. This intelligent design promotes healthy spinal alignment and reduces motion transfer, ensuring that you and your partner enjoy a peaceful and uninterrupted sleep.



Additionally, the WakeUp Riserox Pocket Spring Mattress excels in breathability and temperature regulation. The pocket spring system allows for enhanced airflow, effectively dissipating excess heat and maintaining a cool and comfortable sleep environment. Say goodbye to nights of tossing and turning due to overheating, and welcome nights of refreshing and rejuvenating sleep. It might feel like a bit too soft for a few sleepers though.



Here is our rating on basis of our evaluation parameters:



Comfort – 8.5/10



Orthopaedic Support – 8.5/10



Motion Isolation – 9/10



Durability – 7/10



Temperature Regulation – 9/10



Value for Money – 7.5/10

In conclusion, the WakeUp Riserox Pocket Spring Mattress provides an extraordinary sleep experience through its advanced pocket spring technology, luxurious comfort foam layers, and enduring durability.

9-Sleepycat Ultima

This mattress is one of the best that the brand SleepyCat has to offer. This mattress contains a top layer of CoolTEC™️ fabric that allows you to sleep up 4° cooler. The top layer of the mattress gives a water-like feel which might require some time to get used to, but we feel many sleepers will eventually get the hang of it and start enjoying the mattress.



On digging a bit deeper, we saw it features a unique combination of multiple foam layers that work synergistically to deliver exceptional comfort and support. The top layer is crafted with high-density Gel Memory Foam, which conforms to your body's contours, providing personalized comfort and relieving pressure points for a more restful sleep.



Customers have praised the SleepyCat Ultima Mattress for its comfort, cooling technology, and convenience. Its combination of high-quality materials, advanced technology, and thoughtful construction have garnered accolades from sleepers across India.



Here is our rating on basis of our evaluation parameters:



Comfort – 7/10



Orthopaedic Support – 7.5/10



Motion Isolation – 8/10



Durability – 8.5/10



Temperature Regulation – 10/10



Value for Money – 8/10



In conclusion, the SleepyCat Ultima Mattress offers a transformative sleep experience that combines advanced technology, exceptional comfort, and unmatched convenience.

10-Peps Cameo Spring

At the heart of the Peps Cameo Spring Mattress lies its advanced spring system. The mattress features high-quality pocket springs that work independently, providing personalized support and minimizing motion transfer. This intelligent spring technology ensures proper spinal alignment and reduces partner disturbances, allowing you to enjoy uninterrupted sleep and wake up refreshed.



The Peps Cameo Spring Mattress also boasts multiple layers of high-density foam that enhance its overall comfort and support. These foam layers contour to your body's curves, offering a plush yet supportive feel. The combination of foam and pocket springs provides the perfect balance of cushioning and responsiveness, ensuring a comfortable and rejuvenating sleep experience.



One aspect to consider with the Peps Cameo Spring Mattress is that the price point may be higher compared to some other mattresses on the market. The superior craftsmanship, advanced spring system, and luxurious design of the Peps Cameo Spring Mattress contribute to its higher price tag. While the mattress offers exceptional comfort and support, it's important to weigh your budget and investment considerations when making a purchasing decision.



Here is our rating on basis of our evaluation parameters:



Comfort – 9/10



Orthopaedic Support – 8/10



Motion Isolation – 9.5/10



Durability – 8.5/10



Temperature Regulation – 9/10



Value for Money – 8.5/10



In conclusion, the Peps Cameo Spring Mattress offers an exceptional sleep experience that seamlessly blends elegance, comfort, and support. Embrace the sophistication of unparalleled comfort and wake up feeling rejuvenated, thanks to the Peps Cameo Spring Mattress.

