SEO Tech Experts Private Limited is one of the market's most well-known and well-established Digital Marketing Agencies in India. Since its inception, the company has been delivering high-quality results, which has earned the company good recognition over the years.

The company's professionals leave no stone unturned to provide the most effective services to their clientele. SEO Tech Experts Private Limited received yet another award from the prestigious Trade and Media 2022 awards ceremony this year on 30th April 2022 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in New Delhi. SEO Tech Experts Private Limited was named the 'Best Performance Marketing Agency in Delhi/NCR” in 2022. The Chief Guest was the well-known Bollywood actor and director Arbaaz Khan, to honor the event. Many digital marketing agencies were nominated for the title, and SEO Tech Experts Private Limited was able to secure the title for the third year in a row!

Trade and Media is a prestigious award event that is held every year and with the presence of Arbaaz Khan, the evening became even more fun and glamorous. The competition for this award was very tight, as there were several digital marketing companies that were competing for the same. But like every year, SEO Tech Experts Private Limited was recognized for its brilliant contribution.

SEO Tech Experts began its operations in 2009, and the company has grown by leaps and bounds in the years that have followed. The marketing agency serves clients in various industries, including real estate, education, health, and tourism, among others.

“In addition to the agency's efforts, the entire credit for the success must also be given to their passionate and dedicated team, which works around the clock to meet the needs of their clients. Since technology has engulfed us all, there are a plethora of considerations to take into consideration. Every client is unique, and each has a fantastic set of requirements. Their team works hard to ensure that they are always up to date on the latest technology, tools, and industry insights to provide their clients with everything they require” - says Mr. Sachin Gupta & Mrs. Shilpi Gupta.

The vision for 2023 is to expand, grow, and assist its clients in reaching their highest potential.

SEO Tech Experts Private Limited is a Gurgaon-based firm which a Google-partnered emblem linked to it, which speaks much about the type of reputable work they perform. It offers a variety of services such as search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC), website design (SMO), digital marketing (content marketing), Google AdWords, and graphic design, among others. The team's most distinguishing characteristic is its ability to retain clients in the face of intense competition. Overall, it serves as the company's one-stop shop for all of its digital requirements.

(Sponsored feature)