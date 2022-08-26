Best Places in Gujarat to Explore in September

Gujarat, located on the west coast of the Indian peninsula, is one of the most beautiful states in India. Known for its charming culture, rich history, magnificent monuments, and stunning scenic beauty, the state attracts tourists throughout the year. From the White Salt Desert to the world’s largest statue and UNESCO World Heritage City, there are many places to see and things to do in Gujarat.

Although the state has hot weather for most of the year, the arrival of rains gives tourists much-needed respite from the scorching heat and makes their trip pleasant. Also, the rains make the natural surroundings come alive. So, if a monsoon vacation in September is on your mind, and your destination is Gujarat, make sure you visit the following popular tourist places in Gujarat.

Saputara

You may think of Gujarat as a dry state. But Saputara is a green paradise and one of the best places to visit in Gujarat in September. With the seasonal rains, this part of the state brims with lush greenery and echoes the natural beauty of Gujarat.

Nestled in the Sahyadri ranges, this hill station is adorned with jungles, waterfalls, and river streams; it is an excellent place to immerse yourself amidst nature.

Valsad

Valsad is a quaint coastal town known for its pristine beaches and spectacular architecture. One of the best places to see here is the Sri Swami Narayan temple. The stunning structure and the spiritual aura inside are something you must experience; they will fill your heart with perpetual peace and calm your mind.

In September, the beauty of the place is enhanced manifold. You can enjoy a leisurely walk on the streets of Valsad while gazing and gasping in awe at the beauty of the architectural masterpieces.

Wilson Hills

Located at about 2500 ft above sea level, Wilson Hills is one of the most beautiful places to see in Gujarat, especially in September, as the rains cover the entire area in a thick coat of greenery. Home to Pangarbari Wildlife Sanctuary, this hill station is one of the few hills in the world that offers a stunning panoramic view of the sea from the top.

Dwarka

Part of char dham (four holy places) and an important pilgrimage site in India for the Hindus, Dwarka is known for being a sacred city of Lord Krishna. It is rated highly among the Gujarat famous places and is dotted with many temples like Bet Dwarka and the renowned Dwarkadish temple, which is said to be more than 1200 years old. While you can visit Dwarka any time of the year, September is a wonderful time as the weather is pleasant, which makes your trip more enjoyable.

Taranga Jain Temple

When you are in Gujarat, you will surely feel the influence of Jain culture all around you. From the food to the temples. And one such stunning example of Jain influence in the state is the Taranga Jain Temple. If you like adventure or are a trekking enthusiast, you would love trekking to this temple in Taranga Hills in the Mehsana district.

The temple is an important pilgrimage site for the Jain community, and it attracts tourists and devotees from all over India. Even if you are not interested in visiting the temple, you will enjoy the trek as there is an ancient fort and a cave on top called JogidaniGufa. It is one of the best places to escape in September as the weather is pleasant and you can be in the company of nature; the beautiful sight before you will allow you to forget about the daily stress and unwind.

So, where are you heading for an enjoyable monsoon trip to Gujarat this September? Pack your bags; Gujarat is calling!

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)