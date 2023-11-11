trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687039
'Beta Aap Niche Aao': PM Modi Appeals To Girl On Tower During Rally In Telangana

A girl climbed the temporarily erected tower meant for light and sound while PM Modi was addressing the public in Telangana's Secunderabad.

New Delhi: During his visit to Secunderabad on Saturday to campaign for the Telangana assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encountered an unusual situation. At a public meeting, a girl ascended a temporarily erected tower for light and sound. Upon noticing her actions, PM Modi addressed her from the stage, urging, 'Daughter, I am here to listen to you, please come down.'

This unexpected event transpired while PM Modi was delivering a speech at a public meeting. A girl climbed the temporarily erected tower meant for light and sound. The police and administration found themselves in a difficult situation. Upon noticing the situation, PM Modi paused his speech and made a heartfelt appeal for the girl to descend, assuring her that he would listen to her. Eventually, after the Prime Minister's reassurance, the girl agreed and descended from the tower. The video of this incident is gaining traction on social media.

Telangana will go to polls in a single phase on November 30. The state is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress. In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats. 

