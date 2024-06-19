'Beti Padhao, Bachaav...': Union Minister Writes Wrong 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' Slogan At School Event

A video of Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur.is going viral as she failed to write slogan 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (Save Daughter, Educate Daughter). Savitri Thakur, who is a Member of Parliament from the Dhar Lok Sabha seat, was attending the school in Brahmkund, Dhar district, to welcome the students. This was the first time these students had attended school after their admission. To commemorate the occasion, grand ceremonies were organized in the schools.

In one school in Dhar district, Savitri Thakur, the Central Minister for Women and Child Development, was in attendance. As part of the ‘Let’s Go to School’ campaign, she attempted to write ‘Save Daughter, Educate Daughter’ on the school board. However, she was unable to write it correctly.

In an attempt to encourage bringing daughters to school, Minister Thakur tried to write the message ‘Save Daughter, Educate Daughter’ on the school board. However, instead of writing ‘Save Daughter, Educate Daughter’, she wrote ‘Educate Daughter, Save’. The video of this incident is now being widely shared on social media. In the viral video, it is evident that Minister Thakur was aware of her mistake, and someone with her also pointed it out, but she was unable to correct it.

According to her election affidavit, Savitri Thakur, the MP from Dhar and the Central Minister for Women and Child Development, has passed 12th grade. She has been elected as an MP from the Dhar Lok Sabha seat for the second time. Her family has no political background. Her husband is a farmer, and her father was a government employee. Savitri Thakur has been associated with the Sangh and remains active in the region.