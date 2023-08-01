trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643079
ANDHRA PRADESH COUNCILLOR VIRAL VIDEO

'Better To Die...': Andhra Councillor Slaps Himself With Slipper For Failing Promises Made To Voters; Watch Viral Video

Mulaparthi Ramaraju, councillor, Narsipatnam Municipality (Ward 20), unleashed his fury during the council meeting. A video of this shocking act has gone viral

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 10:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh): A councillor in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district whipped himself with a slipper on Monday for betraying his voters with empty promises. Mulaparthi Ramaraju, councillor, Narsipatnam Municipality (Ward 20), unleashed his fury during the council meeting. A video of this shocking act has gone viral. “I have been a councillor for 31 months, but I have failed miserably to solve the civic issues like drainage, power, sanitation, roads and other problems in my ward,” news agency PTI quoted Ramaraju lamenting the reason for slapping himself.

The 40-year-old councillor, who barely survives by driving an autorickshaw said he exhausted all options but could not keep up the promises made to voters.


He accused that the local municipal officials completely neglected Ward 20 and he could not even get a water connection to any of his voters.

Ramaraju said it was better to die in the council meeting for not being able to fulfil the promises as his voters were hounding him to execute the unfulfilled civic works. The councillor was backed by TDP during the local body polls.

