'Between Age 22-30': Assam CM Himanta Sarma Tells Women When To Have Kids

The Chief Minister also proposed an `ideal age` for women to give birth between the ages of 22 and 30.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 10:53 PM IST|Source: IANS

Guwahati, Jan 28 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that women should give birth to children before they attain 30 years of age. Sarma was speaking at a function at Sankardev Kalakhetra in Guwahati. Addressing the women present at the function, he said, "We are trying to stop child marriage because if you give birth to children at a very young age, you would face problems. Similarly, if you do the same thing after reaching a higher age, like 30 or 35, there must be complications. Many people keep delaying these things, and it gives rise to problems."

The Chief Minister also proposed an `ideal age` for women to give birth between the ages of 22 and 30. "Neither less nor more than that is a good age for giving birth to children because the human body has certain basic things. God has made our bodies like that. So I suggest that girls who have not married yet complete it at the earliest," he added.

The Chief Minister`s comment has not gone down well with the netizens, as they have started to criticise him for such `weird` suggestion.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

