'Between India And Islam, What Will You Chose?': Kumar Vishvas On Owaisi's 'Muslims Being Shunted Out Of IB, RAW' Charge

NEW DELHI: A day after Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi made big allegations that the BJP-led Central government was slowly shunting the Muslim officers out of the country's premier intelligence agencies like the Intelligence Bureau and Research And Analysis Wing (RAW), popular poet-politician Kumar Vishvas on Monday asked him to clarify what will he chose between India and Islam.

Vishvas took to Twitter and posed a question to the AIMIM leader asking him to tell what will he chose between the Quran and the Constitution? The tweet from Kumar Vishwas came in response to the AIMIM Hyderabad MP’s allegations against the Narendra Modi government of being biased against Muslims with regard to appointments in the country's premier intelligence agencies like the Intelligence Bureau and Research And Analysis Wing (RAW).

वक़ील साहब आपकी हर बात सर-आँखों पर बस ज़रा इतनी सी ज़हमत करें कि ये दो बहुत ज़रूरी बात आप भी एक-बार खुलेआम बोल भर दें। बोलिए -

“अगर इस्लाम और भारत में एक को चुनने का मौक़ा होगा तो मैं इस्लाम छोड़कर भारत चुनूँगा।”

“अगर क़ुरान शरीफ़ और संविधान में एक को चुनने का मौक़ा होगा तो मैं… https://t.co/PxMOHASZK8 — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) July 24, 2023

Quoting a news report, Owais alleged that while the ruling regime constantly demands proof of loyalty from Muslims, they never accept them as equal fellow citizens. "For the first time in decades, there won’t be any Muslim officers in Intelligence Bureau’s senior leadership. It is a reflection of the suspicion with which the BJP sees Muslims. IB & R&AW have become exclusive majoritarian institutions. You constantly demand proof of loyalty from Muslims, but never accept them as equal fellow citizens," said Owaisi said in a tweet.

In his tweet, Owaisi cited a report published by Asian Age newspaper which claimed that IB will have no senior Muslim IPS officer in an important position after decades. The report said that the last senior Muslim IPS officer SA Rizvi, who was holding the post of special director, was shifted to National Disaster Management Authority as an advisor. "It has been noticed that the number of Muslim IPS officers in the IB has dwindled significantly in recent years. This is in sharp contrast to the earlier regimes when an Asif Ibrahim could rise to the rank of IB director or Rafiul Alam, an Assam cadres IPS officer, could hold key positions during his deputation with the agency," read the part of the news report.

Shafi Ahsan Rizvi is a 1989 batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. According to the Department of Personnel and Training order, the appointment was approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs. "The appointments committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the curtailment in present tenure of Shafi Ahsan Rizvi, IPS (UK:1989), ‘hardcore’ officer of IB presently working as Special Director, IB, and his appointment as Advisor, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) from the date of assumption of charge of the post and up to January 31, 2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, by temporarily upgrading the post from level 14 to level 16, as a measure personal to the officer," read the order.

Rizvi was appointed Special Director in June this year from the post of Additional Director.