'BEWAFAI nahi karne ka': Man posts video of a woman after slitting her throat, challenges police, 'Arrest me IF...'

A man named Abhijeet Patidar has been accused of murdering a woman by slitting her throat. At the same time, he challenged the police, 'Arrest me if you have the power!' According to police sources, the deceased's name is Shilpa Jaria. Age twenty-two. Shilpa's tubular body was recovered from Jabalpur's Mekhla resort. The accused has posted several videos on social media. In one of them, he says, "Betrayal is not tolerated." After that, Shilpa's tubular body is shown from under the blanket. Soon after that, in a video, he said, "Babu, we will meet again in heaven."

In another video, Abhijeet revealed his name and claimed that he is a businessman in Patna. Shilpa developed a romantic relationship with her business partner Jitendra Kumar. Abhijeet claimed that Shilpa escaped to Jabalpur by taking advantage of that relationship and stole 12 lakh rupees from Jitendra. Abhijeet came to Jabalpur and killed Shilpa on Jeetendra's orders.

Jitendra and his close friend Sumit Patel have already been arrested by the police. They are being questioned. Jabalpur Police SSP Priyanka Shukla said that Abhijeet was staying at Jitendra's house for a month. As seen in the CCTV footage, Abhijeet had rented a house in Mekhla Resort on November 6. He was alone at night. The next day, afternoon a woman came there and they both ordered food. After an hour, Abhijeet left the hotel room after closing the door. Police recovered Shilpa's tubular body by breaking the door of the hotel on November 8.

SSP said four special teams have been formed and sent to Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat to search for Abhijeet.