Beware! Adenovirus Cases Spreading Among Children in West Bengal: Know Symptoms, Treatment and Precautions

Kolkata: West Bengal state health department officials have raised an alarm saying Adenovirus cases are taking an alarming shape among the children in the state in the current time of season change. Although the state health department is yet to compile the definite figure of deaths of children being affected by Adenovirus, unofficial estimates indicate that since December last year, more than ten children have died of cold and breathing problems, symptoms which are typical of being affected by the virus.

Advisory Regarding Adenovirus

The state health department has issued an advisory for doctors, especially paediatricians to take special care of children being admitted with flu-like symptoms, especially children of two years of age or below since they are most vulnerable to being affected by Adenovirus.

A state health department official, on condition of anonymity, admitted that during the last couple of weeks, there has been an increase in the admissions at the pediatric child care units in state-run hospitals "Most of the child care units in these hospitals are already overloaded. The ventilators there are almost 100 per cent occupied. A similar rush of admission in pediatric child care units have been reported from private hospitals and nursing homes," the official said, according to IANS.

Adenovirus: What Are The Symptoms?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Adenovirus causes mild cold or flu-like illness which can affect people of all ages. The common symptoms of Adenovirus are flu-like ones, cold, fever, breathing problems, sore throat, pneumonia and acute bronchitis. Children of two- years of age and below are most vulnerable to being affected by the virus.

How is Adenovirus Transmitted?

The virus can spread through skin contacts, by air through coughing and sneezing and through an infected person`s stool. So far, there have not been any approved medicines or any specific treatment line to treat the virus.

Adenovirus can cause mild and severe illnesses but the latter is relatively uncommon. People with weak immune systems, and existing respiratory or cardiac diseases are at higher risk of developing severe illness from adenovirus.

What Is The Treatment?

According to doctors, the best treatment for Adenovirus is precaution. In order to avoid getting infected, the doctors suggest avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with contaminated hands and regularly using soap or sanitiser to wash your hands.