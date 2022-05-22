हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

'Beware of dog': Viral video of golden retriever chilling near the pool leaves internet in splits - Watch

In the video, the cute golden retriever can be seen basking in the sun on a sunlounger by a pool. 

&#039;Beware of dog&#039;: Viral video of golden retriever chilling near the pool leaves internet in splits - Watch

Viral video: The internet is flooded with variety of videos of cute dogs doing funny things. But what we have here for you today is the best of the lot. A new video, that surfaced online, shows a dog behind a “Beware of dog” sign board, sitting and chilling by the pool in sunglasses. 

In the video, the cute golden retriever can be seen basking in the sun on a sunlounger by a pool. 

Watch the viral video here: 

The  video starts with the image of a ‘Beware of dog’ sign on a wooden gate outside a property. As soon as the camera tries to take a peek inside, the video reveals an adorable golden retriever on a chair by the poolside with sunglasses on his head and appears to be resting his paw on a pillow.

The adorable video clip has garnered 5.5 lakh views till now and has left netizens laughing out loud.

Tags:
Viral videoAmazing viral videoTwitter videohilarious videoDog videosFunny Videosanimal videos
