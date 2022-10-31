BEWARE of Mosquito-Borne Diseases! Dengue-Malaria is increasing at an alarming rate HERE

The prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases are increasing at an alarming rate. Besides dengue, malaria is a growing concern. Central statistics say that West Bengal is third in the country in malaria cases. The biggest concern is that Malaria is on the rise amid dengue in the state. In many cases, dengue and malaria are happening at the same time! At present there are several people admitted to Beleghata ID who have both dengue and malaria at the same time. According to state government data, malaria cases have more than tripled in the last two months. In July and August, 9 thousand 744 people were affected by malaria in the state.

According to the data provided by the center, the number of malaria cases in West Bengal from January to August 31 is 13 thousand 812. Which is the third highest in the country. Among them, the number of people affected by falciparum malaria is 1 thousand 902. One died. The fear of Corona has not completely decreased yet. In the meantime, dengue is increasing at an alarming rate. Malaria is also a growing concern. The fear is now increasing simultaneously.

Another person died yesterday. A 25-year-old housewife, a resident of Deganga, died of dengue. According to family sources, the housewife had been suffering from fever since Monday. She was admitted to Barasat Hospital on Tuesday after being diagnosed with dengue. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to RG Kar Hospital on Friday. On Saturday night, the girl died there. The death certificate of deceased Soma Das mentions dengue. The chief secretary held a meeting with the chief health officers of all the districts in Nabanna on Saturday regarding the dengue situation. However, BJP alleges, the state is not sending accurate information about dengue to the center.

So far this year, 63 people have died due to dengue. The number of dengue patients is about 45 thousand. Meanwhile, statistics from the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) say that Telangana has the highest number of dengue cases in the country. 10 thousand 913 people were affected this year. And most deaths in Kerala. 20 people. There, the number of infected in West Bengal is given as 239.