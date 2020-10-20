हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka

Beware! Riding without helmet will now lead to 3-month suspension of driving license in Karnataka

Beware! Riding without helmet will now lead to 3-month suspension of driving license in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Riding without a helmet can now lead to a 3-month suspension of your driving license in Karnataka. Yes, you got it right.

Karnataka`s Transport Department has made helmets mandatory for all people riding on the two-wheelers and imposed a three-month suspension of driving license for non-compliance.

"As per new directives, helmets are mandatory for all two-wheeler riders who are over four years of age. State govt has imposed a 3-month suspension of driving license along with a penalty in case of violation," the State Department of Transport, Karnataka said in its order.

The state transport department has also issued a directive to strictly enforce the old rules for the safety of the riders.

As per the rule, Under the Central Motor Vehicle Act, motorcycle riders must wear a helmet. 

As per the Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rule, all bikers in the state wearing helmets are mandatory.

This new order comes after the Supreme Court`s direction to the state`s Road Safety Committee to strictly enforce the mandatory helmet-wearing rule for all persons traveling on two-wheelers in the state. 

 

KarnatakaHelmetKarnataka drivig rulesDriving LicenseKarnataka Transport department
