BF.7 variant scare: Agra man tests Covid positive after China trip, patient's home sealed off

New Delhi: A young man in Tajnagari, Agra has been infected with the coronavirus according to several news reports. The individual, who is 40 years old and hails from the Shahganj area, returned to Agra from China on the 23rd of December. Upon his return, he underwent a coronavirus test at a private laboratory. On Sunday (December 25), the health department was informed that the test results had come back positive, and a Rapid Response Team was immediately dispatched to the individual's residence.

As quoted by Dainik Jagran, Agra Chief Medical Officer Dr. Arun Srivastava explained that many people travel for business at the end of the year and those who do will be monitored after their return.

Covid positive man's home sealed off

The infected individual's house has been sealed off, and further investigation is being conducted to identify any other individuals who may have come into contact with him. It is imperative that all necessary precautions are taken to contain the spread of the virus and protect the public's health. The infected individual is currently being treated and monitored by medical professionals.

India on alert amid a surge in cases in China

India is on high alert ever since reports emerged of China's surge in Covid infections after the latter lifted curbs this month. However, Indian Medical authorities have assured us that India is not at much risk of a dangerous wave as we have better vaccination coverage than China.

The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is a highly contagious illness that can spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person speaks, coughs, or sneezes. It can cause a range of symptoms, from mild to severe, and can lead to serious complications or even death, especially in older adults or those with underlying health conditions. To prevent the spread of the virus, it is essential to follow proper hygiene practices such as washing hands frequently with soap and water, covering one's mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, and avoiding close contact with sick individuals.