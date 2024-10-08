Bhaderwah Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates: BJP-Congress In Direct Fight, Who WIll Bag The Seat?

Bhaderwah Assembly Election Result: The counting of votes is set to take place in Jammu and Kashmir today. The counting will begin at 8 AM. Following the counting of votes, the J&K will see its first government in a decade. The Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir took place in three phases from September 18 to October 1.

The polls were held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government had split the erstwhile state into two UTs: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

As the counting begins in J&K on Tuesday, Bhaderwah will be one of the Assembly constituencies in focus. The constituency is a general (GEN) seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) are the key parties in direct contest in the constituency. In the Bhaderwah constituency, BJP's Daleep Singh is against Congress's Nadeem Sharief.



In the previous Assembly Elections, which were held in 2014, Daleep Singh from the BJP bagged the seat with a margin of 1,496 votes. Daleep Singh received 25,953 votes and garnered a vote share of 35.33% and defeated Mohd Sharief Niaz from the Congress, who got 24,457 votes (33.29%).

As far as the 2008 Assembly Elections are concerned, Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was in the grand old party then won the seat. He received 38,238 votes with a vote share of 62.86%.

The BJP candidate Daya Krishan bagged 8,802 votes (14.47%) and was the runner-up in the constituency. Ghulam Nabi Azad defeated Daya Krishan by a margin of 29,436 votes.

