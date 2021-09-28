हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhagat singh

Bhagat Singh's courageous sacrifice ignited spark of patriotism among countless people, says PM Narendra Modi on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Modi expressed that Bhagat Singh lives in the heart of every Indian.

Bhagat Singh&#039;s courageous sacrifice ignited spark of patriotism among countless people, says PM Narendra Modi on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 28, 2021) said that the courageous sacrifice of the revolutionary freedom fighter had ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people. PM Modi also expressed that Bhagat Singh lives in the heart of every Indian.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the Prime Minister wrote, "The brave Bhagat Singh lives in the heart of every Indian. His courageous sacrifice ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people. I bow to him on his Jayanti and recall his noble ideals." 

Bhagat Singh was born in 1907 in Banga village of Faisalabad district, now in Pakistan`s Punjab province. He was only 23 when he was hanged in the Lahore jail along with Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931. 

His idealism coupled with his sacrifice has made him a folk hero and an inspiration for many.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bhagat singhBhagat Singh birth anniversaryNarendra Modi
Next
Story

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2021: These candidates will not be able to apply for 30,000 vacant posts, check why

Must Watch

PT1M19S

Viral Video: CCTV footage of a painful road accident from Haryana's Hisar goes viral