Bhagat Singh's courageous sacrifice ignited spark of patriotism among countless people, says PM Narendra Modi on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 28, 2021) said that the courageous sacrifice of the revolutionary freedom fighter had ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people. PM Modi also expressed that Bhagat Singh lives in the heart of every Indian.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the Prime Minister wrote, "The brave Bhagat Singh lives in the heart of every Indian. His courageous sacrifice ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people. I bow to him on his Jayanti and recall his noble ideals."

आजादी के महान सेनानी शहीद भगत सिंह को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। The brave Bhagat Singh lives in the heart of every Indian. His courageous sacrifice ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people. I bow to him on his Jayanti and recall his noble ideals. pic.twitter.com/oN1tWvCg5u — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2021

Bhagat Singh was born in 1907 in Banga village of Faisalabad district, now in Pakistan`s Punjab province. He was only 23 when he was hanged in the Lahore jail along with Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931.

His idealism coupled with his sacrifice has made him a folk hero and an inspiration for many.

