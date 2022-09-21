'Bhagavad GITA is not a religious book, but QURAN...', says Karnataka Education minister

There is going to be a big change in the schools of Karnataka from the month of December. The Bhagavad Gita will now be taught as part of moral education in schools across the state. The government has completed its preparations. Controversy has arisen over the teaching of religious books in schools. Muslims say that if Gita is being taught, then why not the Quran? Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the Quran is a religious book and Bhagavad Gita is not a religious book. The Gita does not tell about the worship of God or any religious practice. It talks about ethics, which motivates the students as well.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said, "We know that freedom fighters also got inspiration from Gita to fight for freedom." Responding to a question by MK Pranesh (BJP) in the Legislative Council, he said, "We dropped the proposal to teach Bhagavad Gita as a separate subject, but to include its teachings as part of moral education." He said that the government has already appointed an expert committee and based on the recommendations and suggestions of various stakeholders, the teachings of Gita will be taught in the classrooms from December.

The minister also said that the government has taken steps to include chapters and themes on local kings and states of Karnataka. He said that when we revise the textbooks again, we will consider including the local history of the districts. Chapters from local kings and kingdoms have been included in social science textbooks for classes 6 to 10. At present, chapters on Ganga, Hoysala, Mysore Wadiyar, Adilshahi of Vijayapura, Shatavahana, Kalyani Chalukya, Bahmani, Vijayanagara, Surapura Nayaka, Hyder Ali - Tipu Sultan, History of Tulu Nadu, Yelahanka Nadaprabhu and Chitradurga heroes are included in school textbooks.

Earlier on Monday, Nagesh had informed that a committee headed by Chief Minister Basbaraj Bommai was discussing teaching Bhagavad Gita in state government schools. He said, 'A committee is already working on it (inclusion of Gita in the curriculum) and our plan is to implement it from December this year. Although it will not be part of the curriculum. And no examination will be conducted based on it." Earlier in March this year, Chief Minister Basbaraj Bommai had himself announced that his government was planning to teach Gita in schools from class VI to class X.