Bhagavad Gita, Mahabharat to form part of moral education in Karnataka schools

The Karnataka government is all set to introduce Hindu epic stories - `Bhagavad Gita` and `Mahabharat` - in its school curriculum from the next academic year.

Though a proposal in this regard was made some time ago, the ruling BJP government had kept it in abeyance considering the opposition.

Clearing the air on Tuesday, Education Minister BC Nagesh said, "From next year, moral education will be added to the school syllabus. `Bhagavad Gita`, `Mahabharat` and `Panchatantra Stories` will also be part of moral education," he stated.

"Whichever ideologies help children towards higher morals would be adopted in moral education. It won't be confined to a religion. The aspects from various religious texts which are beneficial to children would be adopted. However, the aspects of a particular religion followed by 90 percent of children would find more preference and it is inevitable," he explained.

Minister Nagesh also clarified that the title `Mysuru Huli` (Lion of Mysuru) of erstwhile ruler of Mysuru Kingdom Tipu Sultan will be retained in the text books. BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan has demanded to drop the lesson on Tipu Sultan from the text books. He has presented evidence to substantiate his claim, he said.

MLA Ranjan is urging that if a lesson on Tipu Sultan is taught, all facets should be taught. Tipu was an anti-Kannada ruler who imposed Persian language in administration. His atrocities in Kodagu must also be taught to children. But, the lesson on Tipu is not dropped, unnecessary details would be retained. The details on which aspects would be omitted will be shared later, he explained.

Minister Nagesh further stated that parents of children studying in Urdu schools have requested him to introduce contemporary syllabus in those schools. They fear that their children would lag behind in this competitive world. However, there is no such demand from Madrassas or Minority Welfare Department, he said.

Live TV