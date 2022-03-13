Bhagwant Mann Amritsar roadshow: Posters, cutouts of AAP leaders seen on roads - See pics

New Delhi: As Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann braces to conduct his first roadshow after his big and historic win, posters and cutouts of the AAP leader and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal were seen on the roads of the state.

Visuals released by news agency ANI shows, life-size cutouts of Mann and Kejriwal being placed on the roads and aside footpaths of Amritsar.

Punjab | Cutouts and posters of CM-designate Bhagwant Mann & AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal seen on the roads & lanes of Amritsar ahead of their roadshow & visit to temples later today pic.twitter.com/k3oW93QnXW — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

The arrangements are made in view of a grand roadshow that will be held by Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal after winning a whopping majority in Punjab, where the start-up won 92 out of 117 seats.

Mann and Kejriwal’s roadshow will be held in Amritsar to express gratitude to the voters, a party statement said.

Later, the AAP leaders will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir and Sri Ram Tirath Mandir.

Meanwhile, in his first big action after the election result, Bhagwant Mann on Saturday withdrew VIP security of 122 ex-MLAs including Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife and Manpreet Badal.

However, the list does not have names of former Chief Ministers -- Capt Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal and state Congress chief Sidhu.

On March 16, Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann’s swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held at the native village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Khatkar Kalan.

Live TV