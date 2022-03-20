India is talking about Bhagwant Mann and his work: Arvind Kejriwal tells AAP MLAs

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday addressed a meeting with all the newly-elected AAP MLA’s in the state. The leaders will be joined by Aam Aadmi convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who will talk to the MLAs virtually from Delhi and said that the whole country is talking about Punjab CM's work.

"The whole country is talking about Bhagwant Mann and his works. Compensation for crops damaged in October has been released and farmers will get cheques in the coming days. You have done good work within 3 days of forming the govt," said Kejriwal.

The meeting of the AAP MLAs was held in Mohali. Aam Aadmi Party Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha also joined the meeting.

In the meeting, Kejriwal is expected to guide the newly-elected MLAs on governance issues as well as review a blueprint for the road ahead.

The virtual meeting comes just a day after the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab instated a new cabinet consisting of 10 ministers including a woman.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 10 ministers at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Soon after the oath taking ceremony, Mann held the first cabinet meeting with his council of ministers and announced and approved filling up 25,000 vacant posts in various state departments, including 10,000 in the police force.

The AAP logged a sweeping win in the recently elected Punjab Assembly polls winning 92 seats in the 117-member House.

