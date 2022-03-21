Bhagwant Mann keeps home ministry with himself, Harpal Cheema gets Finance: Full list here

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday allocated portfolios to his cabinet ministers. This comes a day after 10 ministers, including a woman, has been inducted into the newly elected council.

Mann, who was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Punjab on March 16, kept the home department of the state to himself while Harpal Cheema has been appointed as the state's Finance Minister and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer was appointed as Education Minister.

Here is a list of new Punjab ministers along with their portfolios:

Chief Minister and Home Minister: Bhagwant Mann

Finance Minister: Harpal Cheema

Education Minister: Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Health Minister: Dr Vijay Singla

Law and Tourism Minister: Harjot S Bains

Minister of Social Security, Women & Child Development: Dr Baljit Kaur

Power Minister: Harbhajan Singh

Food & Supply Minister: Lal Chand Kataruchak

Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj: Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal

Transport Minister: Laljit Singh Bhullar

Water and Disaster Ministry: Brahm Shankar Zimpa

Speaker of the house: Kultar Singh Sandhwan

