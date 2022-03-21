Bhagwant Mann keeps home ministry with himself, Harpal Cheema gets Finance: Full list here

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday allocated portfolios to his cabinet ministers. This comes a day after 10 ministers, including a woman, has been inducted into the newly elected council.
Mann, who was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Punjab on March 16, kept the home department of the state to himself while Harpal Cheema has been appointed as the state's Finance Minister and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer was appointed as Education Minister.
Here is a list of new Punjab ministers along with their portfolios:
Chief Minister and Home Minister: Bhagwant Mann
Finance Minister: Harpal Cheema
Education Minister: Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer
Health Minister: Dr Vijay Singla
Law and Tourism Minister: Harjot S Bains
Minister of Social Security, Women & Child Development: Dr Baljit Kaur
Power Minister: Harbhajan Singh
Food & Supply Minister: Lal Chand Kataruchak
Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj: Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal
Transport Minister: Laljit Singh Bhullar
Water and Disaster Ministry: Brahm Shankar Zimpa
Speaker of the house: Kultar Singh Sandhwan