Bhagwant Mann oath-taking ceremony: Preparations begin in Punjab's Khatkar Kalan- See pics

New Delhi: Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann began in Khatkar Kalan on Monday as the entire state gears up to welcome its new CM.

Visual released by news agency ANI shows pandal and chairs being set up in the ceremony’s venue in Khatkar Kalan.

Punjab | Preparations for 16 March oath ceremony of CM designate Bhagwant Mann begins in Khatkar Kalan 4-5 lakh people are expected to attend this ceremony. Venue will be of 100 acres size-50 acres for main event&50 acres for parking:A Venu Prasad, Addl Chief Secy to Punjab Govt pic.twitter.com/NvfTUEZOzV — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

According to A Venu Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary to Punjab Government, at least 4-5 lakh people are expected to attend Mann’s inaugural ceremony.

The venue is over 100 acres size, out of which 50 acres is reserved for the main event and the rest 50 acres will be utilised for parking.

Khatkar Kalan, the chosen venue for Bhagwant Mann’s inauguration ceremony, is the native village of revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Earlier, Bhagwant Mann invited the people of Punjab to his oath-taking ceremony at the birthplace of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Mann also requested people wear `Basanti colour` turbans and shawls as Bhagat Singh is known to dawn it.

"I request people to reach Khatkar Kalan on March 16th (for the swearing-in ceremony). I request my brothers to wear Basanti turbans that day and sisters to drape similar colour shawls/stoles. We will colour Khatar Kalan in `Basanti rang` that day," said Mann.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also requested the people to attend the oath-taking ceremony on March 16.

Meanwhile, Mann submitted his resignation as Lok Sabha MP on Monday to House Speaker Om Birla.

