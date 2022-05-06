New Delhi: Reacting to BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s arrest, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has "sublet" the police force to his Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal to help him in "settling his petty personal scores"

The SAD leader also condemned the arrest adding that Punjab’s law and order situation is at its worst right now.

Asking Mann not to become a puppet in the hands of Kejriwal, the SAD President said, "CM should take review meetings of the law and order situation as well as ensure those responsible for flaring communal tensions in the recent Patiala clash are brought to task instead of keeping himself busy by deputing Punjab Police teams to Delhi to arrest opponents of AAP."

The Akali Dal leader further added that the people of Punjab did not elect Mann to set act on Arvind Kejriwal’s political vendetta by using the state resources.

"Punjabis did not elect AAP for this task. Punjabis want to witness the meaningful change promised in the state. It is condemnable that instead of fulfilling the promises made to the people, the AAP government is registering cases against its political opponents like Tejinder Bagga who was arrested and later freed from the clutches of Punjab Police by Haryana Police,” added

Asserting that all this was unwarranted, he asked the Punjab Police chief to refrain from obeying the "illegal commands" of the AAP government. "

Punjab Police is known as a professional police force but the manner in which it is being misused by the AAP government has made a mockery of it. The state DGP should show requisite courage and not become a party to vendetta politics."

Meanwhile, Tajinder Singh Bagga has been taken back to Delhi by the capital police from Kurukshetra.

(With IANS inputs)