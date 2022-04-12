New Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann met AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (April 12) at his residence in Delhi. The meeting between the two lasted for two hours and the leaders discussed how to give free 300 units of electricity to Punjab as it was Kejriwal's 'first guarantee', as per sources.

"Had a very good meeting with our leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Ji. Very soon I will give a good news to the people of Punjab," tweeted Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after the meeting with Kejriwal.

The meeting was also attended by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. After the meeting, Kejriwal took on Twitter and said the people of the country are tired of corrupt politicians and political parties.

"Together we will change Delhi, Punjab and the whole country. People are very upset and sad. Tired of dirty and corrupt politics of politicians and parties. We have to work day and night for the people," tweeted Kejriwal.

AAP promised to provide 300 units of electricity free for Punjab and Uttarakhand during its election campaign for the 2022 polls.

