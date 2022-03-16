Bhagwant Mann's 'all yellow' swearing-in ceremony at Bhagat Singh’s village to begin shortly - Watch LIVE here

Bhagwant Mann will shortly be sworn in as Punjab chief minister at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters in large numbers from several places of the state have started reaching Khatkar Kalan to witness the oath-taking ceremony.

WATCH: Bhagwant Mann's 'all yellow' oath-taking ceremony soon

Live TV

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior party leaders will also take part in the swearing-in ceremony.

As requested by Mann, the men are wearing yellow turbans while women are draped in a yellow 'dupatta'.

The AAP romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.