हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann's 'all yellow' swearing-in ceremony at Bhagat Singh’s village to begin shortly - Watch LIVE here

The 48-year-old Mann has invited the people of the state to attend his oath-taking ceremony, saying the three crore people of Punjab will also take an oath with him.  

Bhagwant Mann&#039;s &#039;all yellow&#039; swearing-in ceremony at Bhagat Singh’s village to begin shortly - Watch LIVE here
File Photo

Bhagwant Mann will shortly be sworn in as Punjab chief minister at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters in large numbers from several places of the state have started reaching Khatkar Kalan to witness the oath-taking ceremony.

WATCH: Bhagwant Mann's 'all yellow' oath-taking ceremony soon

Live TV

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior party leaders will also take part in the swearing-in ceremony. 

As requested by Mann, the men are wearing yellow turbans while women are draped in a yellow 'dupatta'.

The AAP romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bhagwant MannArvind KejriwalPunjab CMAAP
Next
Story

Supreme Court upholds govt decision on One Rank, One Pension, finds no Constitutional infirmity

Must Watch

PT6M38S

Ukraine Russia Crisis: Russia retaliates with 'Ban Bomb', watch 50 top news related to war