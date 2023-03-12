topStoriesenglish2582734
BHAGWANT MANN

Bhagwant Mann's Big Action Against Punjab Gun Culture - More Than 800 Licenses Cancelled

Addressing a press conference, the Urban Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said that 813 arms licenses have been cancelled across different regions in the state.

Last Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 05:01 PM IST|Source: ANI

In a major action against the `gun culture` in the state, the Punjab government has cancelled the licenses of 813 guns, Punjab Minister Aman Arora informed on Sunday.

"Of the 813 arms licenses cancelled by the Punjab government, 87 are in Ludhiana Rural, 48 in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, 10 in Gurdaspur, 84 in Faridkot, 199 in Pathankot, 47 in Hoshiarpur, six in Kapurthala, 235 in S.A.S. Kasba, 16 in Sangrur, 27 in Amritsar commissionerate, 11 in Jalandhar commissionerate and from several other districts have also been cancelled," Aman Arora said.

The Punjab Minister said that so far Punjab government has cancelled more than 2000 arms license"Rules have to be followed for keeping a gun. Now there is a ban on carrying and displaying of weapons in public functions, religious places, marriage ceremonies or any other events in Punjab. Random checking will be done in different areas in the coming days," he said.

The AAP leader also said that there are a total of 3,73,053 arms licenses in Punjab."There will be a complete ban on those glorifying violence and weapons. Punjab government is continuously taking action to end gun culture," he added. (ANI)

(The above article is sourced from news agency ANI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency ANI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Bhagwant MannPunjab Gun Culture800 Licenses CancelledGun licenses cancelled

