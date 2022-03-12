Bhagwant Mann's BIG ACTION: Withdraws top leaders' security, says - 'People of Punjab need police, not netas'

New Delhi: Punjab CM designate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday, in an apparent step against the VIP culture, withdrew the security of 122 former MLAs including Congress state President Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife and Manpreet Badal.

Justifying the move, Bhagwant Mann, who was chosen by the people of Punjab with an overwhelming majority said it is people of Punjab who needs security and not politicians.

“Police stations are lying vacant. We will take only police work from the police force. I think the security of the people of Punjab is more important than the security of few people,” Mann told ANI on being asked about the removal of ex-MLAs security.

The list of ministers, who will no longer get VIP security, includes the name of state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu`s wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, former ministers Manpreet Singh Badal and Pargat Singh, both of the Congress who have lost the election.

The step comes days ahead of Mann’s oath-taking ceremony as the elected Chief Minister of Punjab.

However, names of former Chief Ministers -- Captain Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu are not included in the list.

Meanwhile, Mann along with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will also hold a roadshow in Amritsar on March 13 over the party`s victory in the Assembly polls.

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, which endorses its ‘Delhi Model’ of governance, has gained a sweeping win in the Punjab Assembly Election 2022 by winning 92 out of 117 seats.

