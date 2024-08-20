Bharat Bandh August 21: Nationwide Shutdown Tomorrow To Cripple Rajasthan; Schools, Hospitals To Remain Closed In These Districts

The Bharat Bandh set for August 21, 2024, has been called by the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti in response to a recent and contentious Supreme Court ruling related to reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). The ruling permits states to create sub-categories within these groups, which has ignited a nationwide debate over its potential impact on the existing reservation system.

The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, along with several allied organizations, views the ruling as a threat to the integrity of the reservation policy and a move that could undermine the rights and representation of marginalized communities. In response, they have organized this nationwide protest to voice their opposition and demand a reconsideration of the decision.

The bandh is expected to see widespread participation across various states, with rallies, demonstrations, and market closures planned in several cities. Key districts in states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh have already made significant preparations, with local authorities declaring holidays for schools and colleges and deploying additional security forces to maintain order.

The bandh has garnered support from various political, social, and trade organizations, reflecting the deep-rooted concerns over the potential implications of the Supreme Court’s ruling. As the date approaches, the nation is closely watching to see how the protests will unfold and whether they will prompt any reconsideration of the controversial decision. The Bandh is likely to affect Rajasthan the most with many district gearing up for the bandh while announcing holidays for schools and hospitals:

Dausa: In response to the call for a nationwide shutdown (Bharat Bandh) on August 21, District Collector Devendra Kumar has declared a holiday for students across both government and private schools, as well as colleges, anganwadi centers, coaching institutes, libraries, and hostels. The Collector has also appealed to the organizations participating in the bandh to maintain peace and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

Sultanpur: The Bharat Bandh called in protest of the Supreme Court's decision on the SC/ST Act will be observed tomorrow in Sultanpur as well. The city’s markets will remain fully closed, with the Trade Federation extending its support to the Reservation Struggle Committee. A rally is scheduled to be held at 11 AM, followed by the submission of a memorandum, according to Ramkumar Meena of the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti.

Udaipur: Peace has been restored in Udaipur, with daily life returning to normal. Markets have seen increased activity, and all schools and colleges are set to reopen tomorrow, as per an order issued by District Magistrate Arvind Poswal.

Kota: In preparation for the August 21 shutdown, a meeting was held at the District Collectorate under the chairmanship of District Collector Dr. Ravindra Goswami. It was decided that schools and colleges will remain open, and traffic will not be disrupted. The police will monitor social media closely, and additional security forces have been deployed for the duration of the bandh. Markets and businesses will remain closed until 3 PM, and a rally will be held from Nayapura Stadium to the Collectorate to demand SC/ST reservation.

Sikar: SC/ST organizations have called for a peaceful Bharat Bandh in Sikar, which has received support from several business and social groups. Police personnel will be deployed to ensure law and order during the bandh.

Bundi: In response to the Bharat Bandh, a meeting was held on Tuesday at Namana Atal Seva Kendra by the Tehsildar with the local traders' association. Government and private higher medical institutions in the town will remain open. All traders in Namana have pledged their support for the bandh. Amli Sarpanch Suresh Meena stated that an official announcement regarding the bandh will be made by the evening.