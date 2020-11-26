हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharat Bandh

Bharat bandh by trade unions on November 26; West Bengal government opposes bandh; tension in some parts of state

The trade unions have called the Bharat bandh to protest against various policies of the central government.

Bharat bandh by trade unions on November 26; West Bengal government opposes bandh; tension in some parts of state

Central trade unions have called for a Bharat bandh on Thursday (November 26) and it is expected that over 25 crore workers from across the country would participate in the bandh. The trade unions have called the Bharat bandh to protest against various policies of the central government.

However, the bandh is receiving mixed reactions in West Bengal as the state government had declared on Wednesday (November 25)  that they will not allow the bandh. All govt offices are open and government has made it mandatory for state government employees to be present in office else it will result in a day’s pay cut. 

“State government offices will remain open and all state government employees’ attendance will be mandatory, the absence will result in a pay cut unless there is a bereavement in the family, hospitalisation or he/she is on a Child Care/ Maternity Leave/Medical Leave,” the state government said in a notification.

On the other hand, West Bengal Transport Department has pressed more government buses, trams and ferries into service. However, most private buses are not plying. 

Drivers of government-run buses have been given helmets and drivers could be seen driving buses with the helmet incase if bandh supporters attack them. 

Several districts have reported tension when bandh supporters tried to impose a bandh and police tried to prevent them.

Live TV

The ruling Trinamool Congress party said that it supports the cause - against privatisation, farm bills, labour bills - but does not support the ‘bandh.’  TMC MP Dola Sen said during the Left rule in Bengal, bandhs resulted in the loss of man-days hence they will not allow any bandhs. 

Tags:
Bharat BandhTrade UnionsWest Bengal
Next
Story

Farmers' protest: Metro services hit in Delhi, many stations closed - Check updates here
  • 92,22,216Confirmed
  • 1,34,699Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M20S

Zee Top 10: Watch Top 10 news stories of the day