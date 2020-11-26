Bharat bandh by trade unions on November 26; West Bengal government opposes bandh; tension in some parts of state

Central trade unions have called for a Bharat bandh on Thursday (November 26) and it is expected that over 25 crore workers from across the country would participate in the bandh. The trade unions have called the Bharat bandh to protest against various policies of the central government.

However, the bandh is receiving mixed reactions in West Bengal as the state government had declared on Wednesday (November 25) that they will not allow the bandh. All govt offices are open and government has made it mandatory for state government employees to be present in office else it will result in a day’s pay cut.

“State government offices will remain open and all state government employees’ attendance will be mandatory, the absence will result in a pay cut unless there is a bereavement in the family, hospitalisation or he/she is on a Child Care/ Maternity Leave/Medical Leave,” the state government said in a notification.

On the other hand, West Bengal Transport Department has pressed more government buses, trams and ferries into service. However, most private buses are not plying.

Drivers of government-run buses have been given helmets and drivers could be seen driving buses with the helmet incase if bandh supporters attack them.

Several districts have reported tension when bandh supporters tried to impose a bandh and police tried to prevent them.

The ruling Trinamool Congress party said that it supports the cause - against privatisation, farm bills, labour bills - but does not support the ‘bandh.’ TMC MP Dola Sen said during the Left rule in Bengal, bandhs resulted in the loss of man-days hence they will not allow any bandhs.