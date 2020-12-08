Bharat Bandh today: Roads to avoid, Delhi, Haryana police issue traffic advisories

In view of the Bharat Bandh called on Tuesday (December 8) by various farmers' unions in protest against three farm laws implemented by the Centre recently, Haryana Police and Delhi Police on Monday (December 7) issued separate travel advisory stating that commuters would face traffic blockages on various routes today due to Bharat Bandh.

Delhi Police advisory for Bharat Bandh

On Monday, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh borders will remain closed. The traffic advisory also added that Tikri and Jharoda borders are also closed and commuters are advised to take alternative routes for travelling to Haryana and UP.

Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Lampur,Safiabad,Saboli borders.

Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road.

Avoid Outer Ring Rd , GTK road, NH 44 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 7, 2020

Update : Tikri, Jharoda Borders, Dhansa are closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two wheelers. Jhatikara Border is open only for two wheeler traffic @dtptraffic @DelhiPolice — DCP TRAFFIC WESTERN RANGE (@DcpWestern) December 7, 2020

The National Highway-44 (NH-44) has also been closed on both sides. The Gazipur border on NH-24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi.

"The National Highway-44 has also been closed on both sides. So those travelling are suggested to take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Saboli borders. Traffic has also been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road," it said.

"The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers' protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid the Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use the DND," the Traffic Police said.

The Gazipur border on NH-24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi. "People are advised to avoid NH-24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi," it added.

The Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers and Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, those travelling to Haryana can take the route via Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan or Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Haryana Police advisory for Bharat Bandh

A travel advisory has been issued by Haryana Police stating that people may face traffic blockages on various roads and highways due to Bharat Bandh.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said, "According to reports, it is expected that agitating groups may sit in dharna on various roads and highways within Haryana and block them for some time."

"Almost all the districts in the state except Nuh and Narnaul are likely to be impacted by big or small road jams. In addition, there may also be disruptions on various toll plazas in the state. The main national highways Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Delhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi to Rewari (NH-48) may also see some traffic disruptions for a short time. The peak time of impact is expected to be between 12 pm to 3 pm," PTI quoted him as saying.

Gurugram's DCP Traffic DK Bhardwaj said that traffic will be diverted from Kherki Daula toll, Hero Honda Chowk, Rajeev Chowk, IFFCO Chowk and Shankar Chowk.

Ghaziabad traffic arrangements during Bharat Bandh

The lane from Ghaziabad to Delhi on NH 9 has been closed because farmers are protesting there. Ghaziabad Police has implemented a sector scheme under which the district has been divided into 7 zones and 14 sectors to maintain law and order.