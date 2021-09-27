हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bharat Bandh

Bharat Bandh today: Traffic movement closed from UP towards Delhi's Ghazipur due to farmers' protest

In view of the Bharat Bandh call by farmers' unions to demand scrapping of three Central farm laws, the traffic movement on Monday (September 27, 2021) has been closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Delhi's Ghazipur border. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Police said, "Traffic movement has been closed from UP towards Ghazipur due to protest."

File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: In view of the Bharat Bandh call by farmers' unions to demand scrapping of three Central farm laws, the traffic movement on Monday (September 27, 2021) has been closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Delhi's Ghazipur border. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Police said, "Traffic movement has been closed from UP towards Ghazipur due to protest."

This is to be noted that hundreds of farmers have blocked major highways, including National Highway 1 linking Delhi with parts of Haryana and Punjab. Traffic across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana are most likely to be hit today as farmers, farm labourers, commission agents, trade and employee unions and activists of political parties have decided to squat on national highways till 4 pm.

The protesting farmers have also reportedly parked their tractors on highways and major link roads in both Punjab and Haryana after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha gave a Bharat Bandh call for September 27.

Meanwhile, several police teams have been deployed in Delhi and neighbouring parts to maintain law and order. 

The agitated farmers, notably, are demanding the repeal of the three farm laws passed by Parliament in 2020 and have expressed apprehension that they would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporate houses. The government, however, has maintained that the new laws will provide farmers with better opportunities and has accused the opposition parties of misleading farmers.

(With agency inputs)

