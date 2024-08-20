Bharat Bandh August 21: What Will Be Open, What Closed In Delhi-NCR, Kerala?

New Delhi: The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has called for a Bharat Bandh on August 21, 2024, in protest against a recent Supreme Court ruling regarding reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). The ruling, which allows states to create sub-categories within these groups, has sparked a heated national debate over its implications for the current reservation system.

The Samiti, supported by various allied organizations, sees this decision as a potential threat to the reservation policy's integrity and a step that could weaken the rights and representation of marginalized communities. The nationwide protest aims to challenge the ruling and urge for its reconsideration. Know, what will remain open and what will be closed in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Kerala:

Bharat Bandh In Delhi-NCR

As the Bharat Bandh is all set to take place tomorrow, and since it will be the first Wednesday after Sawan month, many people are thinking about whether meat and liquor shops will be open or not. This is to make clear that despite the ban getting support from various organisations, the governments and district administration of Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad have not issued any official holiday order, thus, the shops which don't want to take part in the Bharat Bandh may remain open. As far as schools, colleges and hospitals in these three cities are concerned, they are likely to remain open until a holiday order is issued.

Bharat Bandh In Kerala

Adivasi and Dalit organizations across Kerala have announced their participation in the Bharat Bandh scheduled for Wednesday, in opposition to the recent Supreme Court ruling on the sub-categorization of reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). In a joint statement, leaders from these organizations claimed that the verdict seeks to divide the SC/ST list along caste lines and introduce a 'creamy layer' within these categories. They also mentioned that Wayanad district will be exempted from the bandh due to the recent natural disasters in the area.

Support From Dalit Adivasi Bodies

Dalit and Adivasi organisations have extended their support to the 'Bharat Bandh' over their demand for stronger representation and protection for marginalised communities. The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) has released a list of demands, including justice and equity for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The NACDAOR has taken an opposing view to a recent Supreme Court judgment by a seven-judge bench that, according to them, undermines the earlier ruling of a nine-judge bench in the landmark Indira Sawhney case, which established the framework for reservations in India.