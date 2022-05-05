हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
covaxin

Bharat Biotech seeks approval for Covaxin booster trials for 2-18 age group

Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech has sought permission to conduct booster dose trials of its Covid vaccine Covaxin for below 18 population.

Bharat Biotech seeks approval for Covaxin booster trials for 2-18 age group
Representational image

New Delhi: Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech has sought permission to conduct booster dose trials of its Covid vaccine Covaxin for below 18 population.

According to a source, Bharat Biotech has sought approval from apex drug regulator Drug Controller General of India to conduct a Phase 2/3 study of Covaxin as a booster dose for the 2 to 18 years population.

The study is likely to be conducted at six placed which also includes AIIMS Delhi and Patna, the source said.

Under the national vaccination drive, vaccines Covaxin and Covishield are being administered as precaution doses to above 18 plus population.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to the healthcare and frontline workers and for above 60 from January 10 this year. Later, all those aged above 18 were also included.

As per the Health Ministry report on Wednesday evening, so far 2,88,62,660 precaution doses have been administered among the eligible beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, India`s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 189.60 crore with over 12 lakh doses being administered by Wednesday evening as per the ministry report.

ALSO READDCGI gives emergency use nod to Covaxin for kids aged 6-12 amid fourth wave scare

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
covaxinCOVID-19 vaccineCOVID-19CoronavirusBharat biotechDrug Controller General of India
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu announces fare-free travel for children in govt buses, details here

Must Watch

PT7M24S

4 suspected terrorists with Khalistani link arrested in Haryana's Karnal