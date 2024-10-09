The BHARAT Expo & Awards 2024 (Business Hub of Accessible Retail and Trade) was successfully inaugurated at the A.P. Shinde Symposium Hall, NASC Complex, PUSA, New Delhi.

Organized by Experiva Concepts and supported by the "Make In India" initiative under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, the two-day event, held on 14th and 15th September 2024, showcased Bharat’s finest products, technologies, innovations, and services.

Chief Guest VIR CA Anil Jain Ji, International President of Mahavir International Apex and Partner at ASAP and Associates LLP, graced the occasion and emphasized the importance of fostering collaboration and innovation across industries.

Ms. Alka Sachdeva, Deputy Director of IILM University, Greater Noida, was the Guest of Honour. She highlighted the role of academia in driving entrepreneurial growth and encouraged young minds to leverage opportunities like the BHARAT Expo for networking and exposure to new ideas.

Mr. Nitin Mahawar, Managing Director of Experiva Concepts, shared his vision behind the event, stating, "The objective of the BHARAT Expo is to recognize and promote 'Make in India' products and help them achieve global reach."

A Platform for Entrepreneurs and Innovators

The BHARAT Expo provided an invaluable platform for entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and innovators to showcase Bharat’s capabilities across a range of sectors. The event fostered collaboration among thought leaders, industry experts, and entrepreneurs, celebrating excellence and promoting knowledge sharing.

Key Discussions on Industry and Innovation

A series of keynote and panel discussions covered essential aspects of the Make in India initiative, with prominent speakers from various industries. A panel on Funding & Finance for Startups included:

Mr. Tushar Kansal – Kansaltancy Ventures

Mr. Prashant Narang – Agility Ventures

Mr. Raakesh Sidana – Sidana Ventures

Mr. Ankit Jain – Paper Arizona

Dr. Vassundra Nattes – IETO

Mr. Amit Singal – Fluid Ventures

Mr. Shaurya Gulati – Eternal Capital

Mr. Madhur Mohan Malik – StartupNews.fyi

The impact of Make in India on healthcare was discussed by:

Dr. Neeraj Gupta – Manipal Hospital

Dr. Dipali Dhamija – GD Global Health Bivonics Generics

Mr. Sunil Rathore – Fusion Rehab Innovation

Discussions on Innovation, Technology, and India's Global Product Leadership were led by:

Mr. Bhupender Som – GNIOT Institute of Management Studies

Mr. Ashish Kumar – TCS

Ms. Shivani Sharma Singh – LG Electronics

Mr. Himanshu J. Wadia – Amdocs

In addition, discussions on Make in India Across Various Sectors featured:

Mr. Paras Kochhar – NewsReach

Mr. Jaideep Parashar – ReThynk.AI

Ms. Mahak Radhachal – Infoneo Technologies

Recognition of Excellence at the Awards Ceremony

The event culminated in an awards ceremony, where Chief Guest Shri Durgesh Pathak, Hon’ble MLA of Rajinder Nagar Constituency, and Guest of Honour Smt. Jyoti Gautam, Hon’ble Councillor of Inder Puri Ward & Deputy Chairman of Karol Bagh Zone, distributed awards to outstanding achievers across industries.

About BHARAT Expo & Awards

The BHARAT Expo & Awards 2024 brings together Bharat’s top entrepreneurs, innovators, and manufacturers to showcase the nation's diverse capabilities. The event aims to promote Bharat’s products, technologies, and services, driving growth and development across multiple sectors. Supported by the Make In India initiative, this expo reflects India's ongoing efforts to become a global manufacturing and innovation hub.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s sponsored feature, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)