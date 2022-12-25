Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress alleges BJP of misusing IB against people who interacted with Rahul Gandhi

Congress today accused the BJP of misusing the Intelligence Bureau against the people who interacted with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted that the IB is interrogating several people and even asking details like the memorandum submitted to the former Congress president. He said that the two big leaders of the BJP - PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah - are rattled by the yatra.

"IB has been interrogating a number of people who have interacted with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The spooks have been asking all sorts of questions & also wanting copies of memoranda submitted to him. There's nothing secretive about the Yatra but clearly G2 are rattled!" General Secretary, in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

IB ऐसे कई लोगों से पूछताछ कर रही है,जिन्होंने #BharatJodoYatra के दौरान @RahulGandhi के साथ बातचीत की थी। जासूस हर तरह के सवाल पूछ रहे हैं और उन्हें सौंपे गए ज्ञापन की कॉपीज़ भी चाहते हैं। यात्रा के बारे में कुछ भी गोपनीय नहीं है लेकिन स्पष्ट रूप से मोदी और शाह(G2) घबराए हुए हैं! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 25, 2022

The Congress has earlier alleged that the government trying to stop the yatra, during which Gandhi interacted with civil society and other local groups. The yatra reached Delhi on Saturday and is on break till January 2, and will resume on January 3.

Reacting to Jairam Ramesh's allegation, BJP leader Nalin Kohli said that Congress is levelling baseless allegations which are meaningless.

"The way the Congress party is making blatant allegations, it seems that it wants to make the yatra relevant...What is the need for IB to go and inquire about it? The yatra is going on," said the BJP leader.

Many prominent leaders and personalities have joined Bharat Jodo Yatra so far including Medha Patkar, Raghuram Rajan, Kamal Haasan, Swara Bhaskar, Vijender Singh, Aaditya Thackeray, Kanhaiya Kumar, Pawan Khera, Rashami Desai and Riya Sen, Sushant Singh and Akanksha Puri besides many civil society organisations.